Palmdale crash injures 4

PALMDALE – A two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Saturday morning sent two adults and two children to hospitals with moderate injuries.

The crash was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the intersection of Avenue S and 52nd Street East, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett.

One of the vehicles overturned and at least one person was trapped and had to be freed with the Jaws of Life.

The two injured children were flown to trauma centers and the adults were taken to a hospital by ambulance, Pickett said.

It wasn’t clear whether the injured were all from one vehicle.

