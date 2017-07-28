Tyler Farrell is 2017 “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Tyler Farrell as the winning entry in the City’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest.
An unveiling ceremony was held Wednesday, July 26, as part of the National Night Out festivities at Domenic Massari Park.
As part of city’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “summer” that were no more than 12 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 35 characters per line, including spaces.
Farrell’s work was one of 117 submissions with the theme of “summer.”
The winning poem:
School’s out no more class
Party time have a blast
Keeping busy, I will try
Fireworks in the sky
Sparklers in the dark
BBQs at the park
Slip n slide tons of fun
Cotton candy sweetly spun
Popcorn ready, Movie time
Let’s go it’s summertime.
Honorable mention winners were Jeanne Dewhurst, Jury Magana, Jerzie Speaks, Roger Valdez, Donnie Nitaljones, Kris Johnston, Faith Smoyer, John Guy, Isaiah Alvarez, Jason Coreas and Danielle Molina.
Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:
- 2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning; Poncitlán Square
- 2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito; Palmdale Playhouse
- 2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson; DryTown Water Park
- 2015 – “Everyone Has A Story To Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors
- 2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42
- 2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42
- 2016 Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park
For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
