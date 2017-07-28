Tyler Farrell is 2017 “Walk on Words” poetry contest winner

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Public Art Committee has selected a poem by Palmdale resident Tyler Farrell as the winning entry in the City’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest.

An unveiling ceremony was held Wednesday, July 26, as part of the National Night Out festivities at Domenic Massari Park.

As part of city’s Public Art program, entrants were asked to submit original compositions with the theme of “summer” that were no more than 12 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 35 characters per line, including spaces.

Farrell’s work was one of 117 submissions with the theme of “summer.”

The winning poem:

School’s out no more class

Party time have a blast

Keeping busy, I will try

Fireworks in the sky

Sparklers in the dark

BBQs at the park

Slip n slide tons of fun

Cotton candy sweetly spun

Popcorn ready, Movie time

Let’s go it’s summertime.

Honorable mention winners were Jeanne Dewhurst, Jury Magana, Jerzie Speaks, Roger Valdez, Donnie Nitaljones, Kris Johnston, Faith Smoyer, John Guy, Isaiah Alvarez, Jason Coreas and Danielle Molina.

Previous “Walk on Words” winners are:

2013 – “What Beauty Holds Us Captive Here,” by Mary Denning ; Poncitlán Square

2014 – “One Day” by Steven Brito ; Palmdale Playhouse

2015 – “Summer Fun” by Ed Robinson ; DryTown Water Park

2015 – “Everyone Has A Story To Tell” by Joan Enguita Willingham ; Legacy Commons for Active Seniors

2016 – “Guardians Brave Let Palmdale Play” by Louis Denning; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

2016 – “Generations of Pioneers” by Mary Denning ; Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42

2016 Theme: Parks Make Life Better – by Mitchell Seyfer; Marie Kerr Park

For information on Palmdale’s Public Art Committee, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

