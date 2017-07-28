Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Martin Aldana

Martin Aldana is a 20-year-old male with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and face. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Aldana is wanted for commercial burglary.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Martin Aldana is encouraged to contact Lancaster Station Deputy Bivens at 661-948-8466.

–

Steven William Gray

Steven Gray is a 29-year-old male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and has tattoos on his neck and upper chest.

Gray is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Steven Gray is encouraged to call Lancaster Station Detective Smith at 661-948-8466.

–

–

Ernest Terry Hazelwood

Ernest Hazelwood is a 41-year-old black male with a bald head or black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Hazelwood is wanted for domestic violence, criminal threats, and vandalism.

There is a $160,000 warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information on the location of Ernest Terry Hazelwood is encouraged to call Lancaster Station Detective Smith at 661-948-8466.

–