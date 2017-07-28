Lancaster man convicted in dog owner’s murder

LANCASTER – A 29-year-old Lancaster resident was convicted of first degree murder for running over a poodle and then gunning down the dog’s owner after being asked to cover the animal’s medical costs.

Demonte Antone Thomas was convicted in a Lancaster courtroom Thursday, and his sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 14. He is facing 50 years to life in prison.

According to prosecutors and sheriff’s officials, Thomas ran over a poodle in a parking lot in the 600 block of East Avenue H-14 on June 26, 2015.

The dog’s owner, Michael Davis, 22, chased down Thomas and demanded that he help pay for the dog’s veterinary expenses, but Thomas drove away, authorities said.

Later that night, Thomas went to Davis’ home with five to seven other men, and fatally shot the dog owner, who had a son and a pregnant girlfriend, officials said.

The dog died from its injuries.

