Trace Adkins to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday

PALMDALE – Country star Trace Adkins will take the stage at the Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday, July 29, for an evening of boot stompin’ music.

Tickets are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com. VIP tickets are sold out. General admission is $30. Gates open 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits and sold over 10 million albums cumulatively. His hit list includes “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light In The House,” “Hillbilly Bone (Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins),” and “Just Fishin’,” to name a few. The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed 10 USO Tours.

Adkins’ newest album, “Something’s Going On” was released on March 31, 2017.

Other concerts coming this summer to the Palmdale Amphitheater include Gerald Albright and Jeanette Harris on Aug. 5, and Queen Nation and the Police Experience on Aug. 12. Tickets for those shows are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–