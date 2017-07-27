Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for vandalism, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Ruben Lopez

Ruben Lopez is a 25-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Lopez is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Lopez is known to frequent the 1500 block of East Avenue Q-11 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Ruben Lopez is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Attempt to ID – Suspected vandal

If you recognize the man in these images, contact Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for a vandalism incident that occurred between Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.

The suspect smashed out the victim’s window on his 5th wheel trailer while it was parked at Andre’s Auto Body shop on the 3900 block of 3rd Street East in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect was seen wearing a Raiders jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Fletcher at 661-272-2476.

–