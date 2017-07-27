Palmdale seeking applicants for Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for one Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board member, for a term to expire in June 2019.

Applications are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or in the City Clerk department. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume with their application.

The deadline to return applications is Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m., in the City Clerk’s department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C.

Applicants must reside within the city limits of Palmdale and may not be a resident or owner of a mobile home park, an employee of a park owner, or have a financial interest in a mobile home or mobile home park as defined in Ordinance No. 1449 and by state law.

Applicants must be able to attend meetings and have a basic knowledge of the guidelines of the Mobile Home Space Rent Control, Section 5.44 of the Palmdale Municipal Code, which is available online at http://www.codepublishing.com/ca/palmdale.html.

Applicants should also possess a fundamental knowledge of business accounting (receivables, depreciation, capital expenditures, profit and loss statements, etc.). The Board holds an annual meeting in February and will schedule meetings any time the Board’s duties are necessary under the Rent Control Ordinance.

Board Members receive $100 per meeting and the Chair receives $150 per meeting. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Neighborhood Services at 661-267-5126 or the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–