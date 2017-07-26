LANCASTER — Family members and loved ones are holding a community vigil Wednesday evening for Lonzel Monjae Francisco, the 14-year-old Lancaster resident who died early Sunday morning after an ATV accident during a night ride in San Bernardino.
The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at the Marie Kerr Park Practice Field, located at 39700 30th Street West in Palmdale.
This is the second vigil for the popular Lancaster teen, who recently graduated from Amargosa Creek Middle School and was a defensive lineman for Highland Youth Football’s “Highland Bulldogs.”
“Lonzel was an outstanding athlete and student that genuinely cared for everyone. He touched so many people in a positive way,” said Highland Youth Football Coach Byron Devers. “As a community we are devastated by this loss and will miss him dearly.”
Lonzel’s teammates will wear their “Bulldogs” jerseys to the vigil Wednesday, and attendees are encouraged to wear “Bulldogs” gear, as well, organizers said. Marie Kerr Park is the site where the team practiced.
The first vigil, an impromptu event the day after Lonzel’s death, was extremely well attended. Residents of all ages packed Journey Church in Lancaster, and many told heartwarming stories about how Lonzel impacted their lives, said family friend Pearl Devers.
“Lonzel was some special kind of kid,” Pearl Devers said. “Most people thought he was special only to them, but this first vigil turn-out has proven quite the contrary.”
Funeral arrangements and other services for Lonzel are still pending.
Donations to the Francisco family can be made to: PO Box 1993, Lancaster, CA 93539 or through PayPal at lorie.francisco@ymail.com.
View a flyer for Wednesday’s vigil below.
–
2 comments for "Second vigil announced for Lancaster teen killed in ATV accident"
Jalina Martinez says
Everyone that knew him were impacted dearly. He was an amazing kid and truly was something special. I loved the kid so much and every time we talked about football. Lonzel loved football so much and was going to get so far in it. I am staying strong not only myself but him as well. Lonzel hated to see people sad he always was trying to cheer someone up no matter good or bad terms. He was loved by everyone and this is truly a heartbreaking accident. I am keeping the Francisco family in my prayers and hoping they stay strong through these harsh times. In loving memory of Lonzel Monjae. Francisco, we miss you kid !
Anceo says
Thank you so much. Your heartfelt comments are true and well.appreciated.
Anceo Francisco