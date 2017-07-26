Palmdale seeking applicants for District 4 Planning Commission position

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for a Planning Commissioner for City Council District 4, for a term to expire on June 30, 2018.

The deadline to return applications is Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, in Palmdale.

Applicants must reside within the boundaries of City Council District 4 in the city of Palmdale. District 4 is approximately bounded by Ave. L to the north, 110th St. E. to the east, 30th St. E to the west and Ave. T to the south. A district map is located at http://bit.ly/1FVkRY2 , or residents can call the City Clerk’s office at 661/267-5151.

A description of the duties, responsibilities, benefits and a district map is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s department. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume with their application.

Applicants should have basic knowledge of the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinance and General Plan and should be able to attend regular monthly evening meetings plus additional meetings as needed. A substantial time commitment is required.

As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice.

The Planning Commission meets on the second Thursday of every month in the Council Chamber. Commissioners receive $100 per meeting with a maximum of $200 per month. For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

