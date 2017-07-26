Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Herman Jones

Herman Jones is a 32-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Jones is on parole for assault with a firearm.

His criminal history includes multiple assaults with a firearm, robbery, and attempted murder.

Jones is a Black P Stone gang member.

He failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Herman Jones is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–

Nicholas Martin

Nicholas Martin is a 38-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Martin is on parole for assault with a deadly weapon.

His criminal history includes numerous narcotics-related offenses, making terrorist threats, spousal battery, cruelty to elder, and cruelty to animals.

Martin failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Nicholas Martin is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

–