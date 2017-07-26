The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

Groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for Courson West project

by 6 Comments

City officials, representatives from Meta Housing Corporation and other project stakeholders ceremonially break ground at the Courson Arts Colony West Wednesday, July 26. [Contributed image]
PALMDALE – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the Courson West project in Palmdale.

Located at 939 East Avenue Q-12, the  Courson Arts Colony West (CACWest) is the second phase of a two-phase development known as the Courson Arts Colony. Phase I, Courson Arts Colony East, broke ground in March 2017.

The project is a livable, interconnected new construction arts-oriented community of 81 apartment units in two buildings targeting single adults and families with incomes between 23.4 to 50 percent of the area median income, with a focus on low-income and homeless veterans.

CACWest will be designed to provide a safe environment with amenities appropriate for large families.

The project will consist of two modern three-story buildings, plus a stand-alone arts gallery, an art walk, classrooms, small amphitheater and construction of a new pool at Courson Park.

The project’s development team is led by the Meta Housing Corporation.

The project will consist of two modern three-story buildings, plus a stand-alone arts gallery, an art walk, classrooms, small amphitheater and construction of a new pool at Courson Park. [Contributed]
The project’s development team is led by the Meta Housing Corporation. [Contributed]

Filed Under: Home, Palmdale, Slider

6 comments for "Groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for Courson West project"

    • No, he wasn’t. For some reason after all the drama the prosecution needs another few months to get organized. Another Wrecks Parris production.

      Reply

    • I asked that once. If I recall correctly, previous programs (at least one of them) used 30% of the median income for the area. But again, if you want a real answer call the Neighborhood Services Departrment.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *