PALMDALE – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the Courson West project in Palmdale.
Located at 939 East Avenue Q-12, the Courson Arts Colony West (CACWest) is the second phase of a two-phase development known as the Courson Arts Colony. Phase I, Courson Arts Colony East, broke ground in March 2017.
The project is a livable, interconnected new construction arts-oriented community of 81 apartment units in two buildings targeting single adults and families with incomes between 23.4 to 50 percent of the area median income, with a focus on low-income and homeless veterans.
CACWest will be designed to provide a safe environment with amenities appropriate for large families.
The project will consist of two modern three-story buildings, plus a stand-alone arts gallery, an art walk, classrooms, small amphitheater and construction of a new pool at Courson Park.
The project’s development team is led by the Meta Housing Corporation.
6 comments for "Groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for Courson West project"
Sjgranai says
Palmdale Mayor, Jim Ledford, was being arraigned in a LA Courtroom during this ceremony…lol
Tim Scott says
No, he wasn’t. For some reason after all the drama the prosecution needs another few months to get organized. Another Wrecks Parris production.
J says
what kind of income are we talking about? what do they consider low income?
Tim Scott says
I asked that once. If I recall correctly, previous programs (at least one of them) used 30% of the median income for the area. But again, if you want a real answer call the Neighborhood Services Departrment.
Ivy says
How can I get on the waiting list
Tim Scott says
I would call the Neighborhood Services Department and ask them. 661/267-5126