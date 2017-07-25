Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission to host town hall meeting in Lancaster

LANCASTER — The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission — a civilian panel formed in 2016 to oversee the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — will host a town hall meeting in Lancaster on Monday, July 31, authorities announced.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lancaster Library, located at 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

“Come and meet members of your Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and share your thoughts about the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the Commission,” states a news release to announce the meeting.

According to the news release, the Commission is seeking input from local residents on the following issues:

Should LA County Sheriff deputies wear body cameras?

What is the department doing well? What could they do better?

How are the conditions in the LA County jails?

What items would you like the Commission to review?

Mental Evaluation Teams

The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is working to boost transparency and increase trust between communities and the LA county Sheriff’s Department, officials said in the news release.

The Commission aims to provide robust opportunities for community engagement, ongoing analysis and oversight of the department’s policies, practices, procedures, according to the news release.

For more information on the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, visit https://coc.lacounty.gov/ or call 213-253-5678.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

