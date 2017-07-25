Boulevard Knights at Poncitlán Square this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” continues this Thursday, July 27, featuring Latin Rock favorites Boulevard Knights.

The concert will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale.

Members of the Boulevard Knights have played with notable performers, including Rick James, Richie Valens, Mary Wells, Poncho Sanchez and The Spiral Staircase. For more information on Boulevard Knights, visit www.boulevardknights.com.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks, including Kona Ice, will also be available on site.

“Music in the Parks” takes place every Thursday evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., now through Aug. 17, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park.

The musical line up will feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley.

Upcoming “Music in the Parks” schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 3

Black Tie Affair – Americana, Alternative, and Classic Rock with a pop sensibility.

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: Epic Tacos & Kona Ice

Thursday, Aug. 10

Copperhill – Rock/Pop

Poncitlán Square

Food Trucks: Epic Taco & LA Donuts

Thursday, Aug. 17

POP Vision – Top 40

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: Go Fusion N Grill & Kona Ice.

For more information on “Music in the Parks”, contact Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

