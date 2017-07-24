LOS ANGELES – A 25-year-old motorcyclist killed in a single- vehicle crash on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road near the Angeles Crest Highway was publicly identified Monday.
He was Geyson Rivera Moreno of Palmdale, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 22, just west of County Fire Marker 8.00, the CHP reported.
The victim now identified as Moreno was riding a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R westbound on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road when he crossed the solid painted double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes.
The motorcycle overturned and the Moreno was ejected from the bike. He struck the guardrail, south of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be have been factors in the crash, according to the CHP.
The CHP’s Altadena office is asking anyone who saw the crash to call 626-296-8100.
4 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in crash ID’d as Palmdale man"
poncho says
his bike was built for speed and death. and he knew it. everyday was a gamble. and all who loved him knew that this day could come and it did. his love one’s worst nightmare came true. his moment before impact may have been “oh god please, no not me!”
so sad says
how many people have to die before they stop riding and driving like they own the road?
Brian says
@so sad, where in the article did it say that he was “driving like [he] owned the road?” You jump to a conclusion that is not supported by the article. Sure, he may have driving unsafely, but it also could have been a variety of other things as well. Lots of people get killed or injured driving cars every day and they aren’t all driving like they own the road… Have some sympathy for the deceased individual, and his family, rather than jumping to disparaging comments.
Alfredo says
He wasn’t driving like he own the rode he was my dear friend who lost his life be respectful you wanker he was simply enjoying the ride who lost control of his motorcycle possibly from gravel in the rode