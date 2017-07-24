Motorcyclist killed in crash ID’d as Palmdale man

LOS ANGELES – A 25-year-old motorcyclist killed in a single- vehicle crash on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road near the Angeles Crest Highway was publicly identified Monday.

He was Geyson Rivera Moreno of Palmdale, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, July 22, just west of County Fire Marker 8.00, the CHP reported.

The victim now identified as Moreno was riding a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R westbound on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road when he crossed the solid painted double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes.

The motorcycle overturned and the Moreno was ejected from the bike. He struck the guardrail, south of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be have been factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

The CHP’s Altadena office is asking anyone who saw the crash to call 626-296-8100.

