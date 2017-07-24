Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation Wednesday in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a local Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on Wednesday, July 26, in an effort to lower deaths and injuries, authorities said.

Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas frequented by motorcyclists and where motorcycle crashes occur. The officers will be looking for violations that can lead to motorcycle crashes, and they will be cracking down on motorists and motorcyclists who violate safety laws, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

In the past three years, motorcycle-involved crashes in the areas policed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have resulted in 778 fatal and injury crashes, sheriff’s official said in the news release.

“Operations like this are aimed at curbing any more rises in motorcycle deaths and sending the numbers back downward,” the news release states.

Authorities issued the following safety tips for motorcyclists to “see and be seen”:

Use your lane position to increase visibility; change lanes only when there is ample room.

Match your speed to surrounding traffic.

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and brightly colored, protective clothing.

Ride with lights on during daylight hours.

Get training through the California Motorcyclist Safety Program. Information and training locations are available at http://www.californiamotorcyclist.com/ or 1-877 RIDE 411 (1-877-743-3411).

Drivers are encouraged to “share the road” by:

Looking twice for motorcyclists, especially when entering the roadway, turning or changing lanes.

Recognizing that motorcyclist are allowed in HOV lanes unless prohibited by signage.

Funding for the local Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

