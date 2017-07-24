Inaugural “Valley Fever Walk” set for Aug. 12

LANCASTER – The A.V. Valley Fever Alliance will host its inaugural Valley Fever Walk on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Lancaster.

Themed “What’s in the Wind,” the event will be held at Apollo Park, located at 4555 West Avenue G, near Fox Airfield. Event registration will begin at 7:15 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 8 a.m., and activities and entertainment until 12 p.m.

Organizers will distribute free information on Valley Fever, free bracelets, and will have games for kids, henna tattoos, face painting, music, and dancing. Those who register will receive a free raffle ticket and the opportunity to win prizes. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The public is invited to attend this free family and dog-friendly event. Organizers are encouraging survivors of Valley Fever and their supporters to attend the event and share their experiences with others. Participants may also walk the park and enjoy beautiful surroundings.

August is deemed Valley Fever Month, and the A.V. Valley Fever Alliance hopes to foster community awareness of this fungal disease endemic.

“It is our goal to provide education to both the public and professionals alike regarding this underreported illness,” organizers said in a news release.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Valley Fever is on the rise and residents of the Antelope Valley are almost nine times more likely to contract Valley Fever than residents of the rest of the county.

The infection is caused by a fungus spore that grows in certain types of soil. Patients become infected by breathing in spores present in airborne dust, typically during windy conditions or in areas where dust is stirred by activities such as construction or gardening.

Most people affected with Valley Fever show no symptoms, but some can develop flu-like illnesses, with severe cases leading to pneumonia or meningitis.

The A.V. Valley Fever Alliance is seeking volunteers to assist with the inaugural Valley Fever Walk on Aug. 12. Volunteers are needed for set-up, operations, and clean-up, according to organizers.

Donations to help fund the event are welcome, tax deductible, and can be made to Antelope Valley Dust Control Group, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information on donating, contacting Susan Zahnter at 661-724-2043 or email fugitivedustvalleyfever@gmail.com.

The inaugural Valley Fever Walk is being held in collaboration with the Antelope Valley Resource Conservation District and the Antelope Valley Dust Control Group.

[Information via news release from the A.V. Valley Fever Alliance.]

Previous related story: Valley Fever on the rise in LA County

–

