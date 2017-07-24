LANCASTER — A DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend netted 21 arrests, including three arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Avenue J and Hansted Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the Lancaster checkpoint are as follows:
- 858 vehicles screened.
- Three DUI-alcohol suspects arrested.
- Three arrested on other criminal charges.
- 15 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- 24 citations issued.
Palmdale checkpoint results
Meanwhile, a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale netted 18 arrests, authorities said.
That checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, to Saturday, July 22, at 10th Street West at Avenue N, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the Palmdale checkpoint are as follows:
- 1186 vehicles screened.
- One DUI-drug (marijuana) impaired suspect arrested.
- 12 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- Two drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.
- Three persons cited/arrested for allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.
- Six vehicles released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedures.
These checkpoints were funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
5 comments for "21 arrested at Lancaster DUI checkpoint, 18 arrested at Palmdale checkpoint"
callingitasitis says
Michigan Dept. of State Police v. Sitz, 496 U.S. 444 (1990), was a United States Supreme Court case involving the constitutionality of police sobriety checkpoints. By a vote of 6-3, the Court held that these checkpoints met the Fourth Amendment standard of “reasonable search and seizure.”
At his best, man is the noblest of all animals; separated from law and justice he is the worst.
Aristotle
What it lies in our power to do, it lies in our power not to do.
Aristotle
Thank you LASD/CHP for these checks
Angered says
I’m with thanks officers. I am a DUI survivor of a crash as a result of a drunk driver. I have suffered from my injuries since 1984. People who are not victims don’t understand the trauma, mentally or physical that is imposed against us upon our will ! We are the ones who carry the brunt of DUI’S actions through trauma, injuries, rehab, court system., and through the years learning to live with the results of our injuries…….may I add CAUSED BY YOU ! You need more than being arrested, you need am eye foe an eye !!!!!!!
Debbie says
… given, an average US$500 per subject, multiplied by the quantity, 42 subjects profiled and singled-out at the Lancaster surveillance checkpoint plus another 24 subjects singled-out at the Palmdale surveillance checkpoint, we can estimate the Michael D. Antonovich Superior court on Avenue M will subsequently net a cash revenue windfall, roughly US$33 thousand in traffic ticket revenue to line its pockets, courtesy of of opportunistic behavior on the part of their bestest little buddies, the LASD, infringing upon our 4th amendment privilege –
thanks officers! says
You honestly don’t see the positive of arresting people who have previous DUI’s and are required to have an interlocking device? Or those that have suspended or revoked licenses… they probably have no insurance either. YOU are a nut case. I, and many other people appreciate the police getting these POS offenders off our roadways.
BTW, you should learn the difference between rights & privileges.
F _ _k AV says
Arresting people for marijuana DUI without any truth to even back it up. They manufacture and distort “facts” and statistics to justify this BS. Other states seem to be doing just fine. AV is a wretched place.