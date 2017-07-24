21 arrested at Lancaster DUI checkpoint, 18 arrested at Palmdale checkpoint

LANCASTER — A DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Lancaster this past weekend netted 21 arrests, including three arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Avenue J and Hansted Avenue, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the Lancaster checkpoint are as follows:

858 vehicles screened.

Three DUI-alcohol suspects arrested.

Three arrested on other criminal charges.

15 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

24 citations issued.

Palmdale checkpoint results

Meanwhile, a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale netted 18 arrests, authorities said.

That checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, to Saturday, July 22, at 10th Street West at Avenue N, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the Palmdale checkpoint are as follows:

1186 vehicles screened.

One DUI-drug (marijuana) impaired suspect arrested.

12 drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

Two drivers cited/arrested for operating a vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.

Three persons cited/arrested for allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.

Six vehicles released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedures.

These checkpoints were funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

