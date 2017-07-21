UPDATE: Girl dies after Lancaster hit-and-run crash, suspect still sought

LANCASTER – An 11-year-old girl critically injured in a hit-and- run crash earlier this week died at a hospital, and authorities Friday stepped up their search for a man believed to have been involved in the two-vehicle collision.

The crash, which left both vehicles disabled, was reported early Tuesday, July 18, just after midnight at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The girl was riding in one vehicle and the suspect was driving the other.

Emily Tovar Echeverria of Lancaster died Thursday, July 21, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said.

According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was driven away from the scene in a gold or tan Infiniti four-door sedan, license number 6MWM091, which drove up to the crash site.

Authorities believe the suspect who left in the Infiniti was 25-year-old Eduardo Medrano Jr., who “was positively identified by multiple witnesses and seen fleeing the scene in (the Infiniti) that drove up after the collision,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

Investigators released a photo of Medrano, described as Hispanic, 5-feet-10 inches tall and 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Investigators are also seeking the driver of the Infiniti sedan as a “person of interest” in the case, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 661-940-3814, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

