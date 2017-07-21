Suspect arrested in Lancaster hit-and-run

LANCASTER – A 25-year-old man wanted in connection with a hit-and- run crash in Lancaster that killed an 11-year-old girl turned himself in to authorities Friday evening.

Eduardo Medrano Jr. turned himself in about 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday, July 18, at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard.

Emily Tovar Echeverria of Lancaster, a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered critical injuries in the collision and was airlifted to a hospital, according to Deputy Yeni Deciga of the Lancaster Station.

She died surrounded by family members on Thursday, July 20, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said.

Both vehicles were disabled in the crash, but according to the sheriff’s department, the suspect was driven away from the scene in a gold or tan Infiniti four-door sedan, the license plate number of which was broadcast by the sheriff’s department along with a photo of Medrano as authorities stepped up their search for him on Friday.

Medrano had been “positively identified by multiple witnesses and (was) seen fleeing the scene,” according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Investigators had also been seeking the driver of the Infiniti as a “person of interest” in the case, according to the sheriff’s statement, but it’s unclear if that individual has been identified and located.

Medrano was booked at the Lancaster Station on suspicion of felony hit and run, according to the sheriff’s news release, which said his bail was set at $250,000.

“We want to thank the public for their help in locating the suspect and convincing him to turn himself into authorities,” the news release states.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Emily’s mother with funeral costs. To donate to this effort, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/emily-tobar-echeverria.

