Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize her and know where she might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Suspected thief

If you recognize the suspect in this image, contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

She is described as a female, approximately 40 years of age.

She was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweat pants and black tennis shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is urged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Deputy De La Cruz at 661-948-8466.

