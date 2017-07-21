Hospital implants first leadless pacemaker in the AV

LANCASTER — Cardiologists at Antelope Valley Hospital Institute for Heart & Vascular Care became the first in the area to implant a leadless pacemaker, hospital officials announced Friday.

The initial procedure was performed on a 79-year-old patient Thursday by Dr. Sameh Gadallah, AVH’s cath lab medical director. Dr. Ranjiv Choudhary was scheduled to perform the same procedure on a 74-year-old patient Friday, according to the hospital.

The leadless pacemaker, which does not require cardiac wires (leads) or a surgical pocket under the skin, is comparable to the size of a large vitamin. The device is small enough to be delivered through a catheter and implanted directly into the heart, providing a safe alternative to conventional pacemakers and making it cosmetically invisible. The minimally invasive procedure, which was performed in one of AV Hospital’s catheterization labs, takes less than hour.

Pacemakers help restore the heart’s normal rhythm by sending electrical impulses to the heart.

“A leadless pacemaker is an excellent, new option for patients because it eliminates many of the complications associated with traditional devices; and it is a great example of how we are expanding our capabilities to ensure that our patients have access to the latest treatment options for all types of heart conditions,” said Dr. Pramod Kadambi, AV Hospital’s chief of staff.

Antelope Valley Hospital’s Institute for Heart & Vascular Care opened in 2014 and offers comprehensive care using the latest technology; two modern catheterization labs; and specially trained cardiologists, interventional radiologists, surgeons and vascular specialists.

AV Hospital is the Antelope Valley’s only accredited Chest Pain Center and the hospital is a STEMI (ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction) Receiving Center.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–