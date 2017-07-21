Book sale at Palmdale City Library this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a book sale this Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd.

Gently used books will be available for sale at great prices, and all profits go to support the Library.

“Come find a great deal on books for your summer enjoyment!” said Secretary and Publicity Chair Tina Victory. “While you’re at it, join the Friends of the Library and help make your library a better place!”

The Friends of the Palmdale Library is a nonprofit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale Library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

