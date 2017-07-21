14 Fwy rollover crash update: 3 dead, 2 injured

ACTON – The driver of an SUV that crashed on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Acton on Thursday, killing two children riding in the vehicle, died Friday morning at a hospital, authorities said.
The crash was reported about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, July 20, south of Ward Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Karen Adams, 37, of Los Angeles, died at a hospital about 12:45 a.m. Friday, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
According to the CHP, Adams was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer in which four children were riding.
“For reasons being investigated, (Adams) allowed (the SUV) to veer to the right, colliding with the dirt embankment, causing (the SUV) to overturn several times,” a CHP statement said.
Adams and the four children were transported for hospital treatment. A one-year old girl and an 8-year-old boy died on Thursday. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.
An 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were hospitalized in unknown condition.
It was not known if the occupants were related.
According to CHP, the girl was not strapped in, although the woman and boys were.
“Alcohol (and/or) drugs is being investigated in this collision,” the CHP statement said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
