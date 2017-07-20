Suspect sought in Lancaster hit-and-run

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Eduardo Medrano Jr., the driver who allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that critically injured an 11-year-old girl.

The crash occurred around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“A two-vehicle collision occurred at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard… An 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was seriously injured and airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition,” the news release states.

“The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Eduardo Medrano Jr., was positively identified by multiple witnesses and seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, a gold or tan Infinity 4-door sedan, license number 6MWM091,” the news release states. [See actual photo of the getaway vehicle below]

Medrano is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators are also seeking the unidentified driver of the Infinity sedan as a person of interest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Los Angeles County Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Sergeant Jennings at 661-940-3814, or Detective Borruel at 661-940-3813, referencing File # 917-13826-1135-251.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–