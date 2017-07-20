LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Eduardo Medrano Jr., the driver who allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that critically injured an 11-year-old girl.
The crash occurred around 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
“A two-vehicle collision occurred at 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard… An 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was seriously injured and airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition,” the news release states.
“The driver of the other vehicle, 25-year-old Eduardo Medrano Jr., was positively identified by multiple witnesses and seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, a gold or tan Infinity 4-door sedan, license number 6MWM091,” the news release states. [See actual photo of the getaway vehicle below]
Medrano is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with black hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff’s department.
Investigators are also seeking the unidentified driver of the Infinity sedan as a person of interest.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Los Angeles County Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Sergeant Jennings at 661-940-3814, or Detective Borruel at 661-940-3813, referencing File # 917-13826-1135-251.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
–
7 comments for "Suspect sought in Lancaster hit-and-run"
Shawna says
The little girl was in the back seat and she was innocent she wasn’t racing nor her aunt . wow the humanity you guys have is sickning . she was an awesome little girl and we’ll loved by many way to young for people who didn’t care about there life to ruin hers :( .
Cnotz says
That little girl is not going to make it! Illegal racing is what killed her.
Julian says
It happened nothing you can do about. So you guy should keep your comments to yourself If you have nothing good to say. If it was your children or family member you guys wouldn’t like being told stuff that’s only obvious. You guys are dirtbags
J says
How do either of you know where she was seated and if she had on a seatbelt ? Neither is mentioned in the article…Hope the little girl is OK
Regima says
Where was the seat belt
Rosalie Reyes says
The little girl should’ve never been in the front seat to start with.. should’ve been in the back like it’s recommended
Laughing says
Feel free to educate yourself https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/pubs/hdbk/seatbelts
Look for Child Restraint System and Safety Seats part way down the page.