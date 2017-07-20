Palmdale seeking applicants for marijuana ad hoc committee

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for individuals who are interested in serving on an ad hoc committee to make recommendations to the City Council regarding the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA) in Palmdale.

The AUMA is a California voter initiative which passed in Nov. 2016 that would protect and expand upon medical marijuana access in the state and legalize and control non-medical adult cultivation, use and sales.

The AUMA ad hoc committee will consist of 11 participants. All viewpoints on the subject of marijuana regulation are encouraged.

Interested persons should complete the online application at www.cityofpalmdale.org by Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

For more information, call or email Anne Ambrose at 661-267-5115 or email aambrose@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–