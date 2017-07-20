Man shot, wounded in Lancaster robbery

LANCASTER – A man in his 40s was shot and wounded in Lancaster Wednesday night when he interfered with an attempt to rob his roommate, authorities said.

It happened around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the 1500 block of East Avenue J3, where the victim’s roommate was standing in front of their residence and was approached by a robber, said Lt. Dan Nagelmann of the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

As the roommate ran away from the robber, the victim came outside and the gunman shot him, striking him in his upper body, Nagelmann said, adding the victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

The gunman was described as black, in his early to mid 20s, and wearing basketball shorts with no shirt, Nagelmann said.

