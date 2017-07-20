Girl dead, 4 injured in 14 Fwy rollover crash

ACTON – A single-vehicle crash of an SUV on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway Thursday morning left a year-old girl dead and a woman and three other children badly injured, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported about 6:20 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Red Rover Mine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics and two air ambulances were sent to the scene.

“For reasons being investigated, (the driver) allowed (the SUV) to veer to the right, colliding with the dirt embankment, causing (the SUV) to overturn several times,” a CHP statement said.

The year-old girl was ejected from the black Chevrolet Trailblazer and died at a hospital, the CHP reported.

The driver, 37-year-old Karen Adams of Los Angeles, and the other children who were riding in the SUV with her were hospitalized with major injuries.

The surviving children were boys, two of them eight years of age and one of them 14 years of age.

“Alcohol (and/or) drugs is being investigated in this collision,” the CHP statement said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

