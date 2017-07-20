DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, July 21, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

Deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They also will check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

