Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Johnisha Mosley

Johnisha Mosley is a 24-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Mosley is on parole for robbery.

Her criminal history includes grand theft and robbery.

Mosley failed to report to her parole agent as instructed and she is believed to be somewhere Palmdale or Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Johnisha Mosley is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Yolanda Williams

Yolanda Williams is a 52-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Williams is on parole for robbery.

Her criminal history includes numerous narcotics-related offenses, burglary, grand theft, robbery and making terrorist threats.

Williams has failed to report to her parole agent and she is believed to be somewhere Palmdale or Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Yolanda Williams is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

