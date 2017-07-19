Moana to be featured at Palmdale’s “Family Movie Nights” this Friday

PALMDALE -The Disney animated film Moana will be shown this Friday evening at the city of Palmdale’s “Family Movie Nights” at the Palmdale Amphitheater.

Ticket booths open at 5 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk at the Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

Admission is $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parking is free.

Free family activities will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. while supplies last. Kids can create a Haku Lei (crown of flowers), and everyone is invited to watch a Hula performance by Kailani Hula Studio. Kumu(teacher) Kailani Bosque and his dancers will teach audience members the basics of hula and perform a variety of traditional Hawaiian dances. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite movie character.

Attendees are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, and moviegoers may bring a picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages, as well. Snack vendors will be on-site.

“Here’s an opportunity for a perfect night out with the family,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Bring your blanket, chairs, a picnic dinner and take advantage of our gorgeous summer evenings at the beautiful Palmdale Amphitheater while watching some of the best family movies ever made.”

More about Moana

In Moana, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she always sought: her own identity. Moana is rated PG.

Also coming to the Amphitheater’s screen this summer are Cars on Aug. 4 and the animated version of Beauty and the Beast on Aug. 11.

For more information on Family Movie Nights, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

