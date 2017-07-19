Gabriel’s House Players to perform at Courson Park this Sunday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a music and dance performance this Sunday, July 23.

The free family-friendly event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at Courson Park, located at 38226 10th Street East in Palmdale.

The event will feature:

The Gabriel’s House Players, a group of music students from Palmdale who are part of the Gabriel’s House Performing Arts program;

Musical performances from local church groups; and

Dancing exhibitions by the Aztec and Oasis Dancers.

“This coming Sunday will be the Gabriel’s House Players’ fourth performance in the park, and the response from the community has been great,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller. “They’re out here at Courson Park on the second and fourth Sundays of the month playing live music that includes everything from traditional blues to modern rock. It is fast becoming a very popular event.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on.

“Bring the entire family out for this positive, entertaining and fun-filled afternoon,” Miller added.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s neighborhood services department at 661-267-5126.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

