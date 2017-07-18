Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting and a suspect wanted for burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Sherry Garnett

Sherry Garnett is a 59-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Garnett is wanted for shoplifting.

There is a $100,000 warrant for her arrest.

Garnett is known to frequent the 200 block of East Avenue Q-3 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Sherry Garnett is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station at 661-272-2400.

–

Carlos Ramirez

Carlos Ramirez is a 29-year-old male with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his neck. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Ramirez is wanted for burglary.

There is a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.

Ramirez is known to frequent the 1200 block of East Avenue R-4 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Carlos Ramirez is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station at 661-272-2400.

–