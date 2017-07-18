LOS ANGELES – A Palmdale physician pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges of receiving illegal kickbacks in exchange for home health care referrals.
Dr. Kain Kumar, 54, is facing 19 federal counts, including conspiracy, receiving illegal health care kickbacks and illegal distribution of prescription drugs, according to an updated indictment filed in February in Los Angeles.
Prosecutors allege that Kumar — who owned and operated medical clinics in Palmdale and elsewhere — referred Medicare beneficiaries to Star Home Health in La Verne for in-home health services between August 2012 and May 2016. Star allegedly billed the services to Medicare.
In exchange for the Medicare referrals, Star’s owners paid Kumar kickbacks of anywhere between $200 to $900 for each beneficiary, prosecutors allege.
According to the indictment, Star billed Medicare almost $9 million for home health services.
Trial is scheduled for Aug. 22 before U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez.
26 comments for "Palmdale physician pleads not guilty to health care fraud, conspiracy charges"
Rosanna says
It’s a smash & grab. Inherent irreversibility, no way back from this Obamacare thing, healthcare providers realize, sooner or later, the whole thing will inevitably be socialized. Never again will rank and file healthcare providers make the kind of money they’re making, now. Making hay while the sun shines, the hospital corporations went berserk, systematically over-billing Obamacare, leaving no alternative for insurance corporations, but to skyrocket ERISA and Obamacare premiums into the stratosphere. Only a matter of time before the whole thing collapses, only America’s wealthy 0.5% will be able to afford coverage –
Jacquelyne says
… rampant institutional fraud on an unprecedented scale, it’s an Obamacare feeding frenzy, healthcare providers run amok, ordering up frivolous procedures, over-billing our healthcare system, asunder. In 2016, almost every newborn at Henry Mayo frivolously prescribed Bili-lights by grossly overpaid attending physicians, medical equipment rental firms in Santa Clarita were living the high life. That is, until the insurance companies started asking for medical charts, on all newborns prescribed a Bili-light by Henry Mayo physicians. Overnight, just like that, suddenly no more more jaundiced newborns in Santa Clarita? Demand for Bili-light rentals in Santa Clarita fell off the edge of the earth –
MONIQUE TAVARES -PAGE says
I want to start a law suit against dr. Kumar and Company
Sari says
I have been Dr Kumar for 19 years now he treated my whole family, he has been right on and I am deeply sorry for him if these are true But he is and has been spot on with us!
Rick says
I’m sure all of these charges are true. Can’t believe he’s still allowed to practice. At least he was thrown out at AV hospital. While they’re at it, they should investigate everyone at the hospital with a car from “exotic euro cars.” This dealer is also owned by him and there is massive tax fraud going on.
Gregory says
When asked why Palmdale Regional over-billed my Blue Shield US$60 thousand, for just 8 visits in four weeks to physical therapy for a tennis elbow and a sore shoulder, their answer was, that the Medical profession already knows Obamacare will soon inevitably fail, providers treat it as an opened wallet, capitalizing by helping themselves, making a grab for as much as they possibly can, while they still can –
Mickey oden says
Dr. Kumar is a great doctor he saved my mother and our whole family still go to see him, I will stand behind him 110%.
Michael G. Augustus says
Common name. How come no pic?
Bob says
Even the sharpest most compassionate people can be crooks.
Winnie says
I wish it was a way I can sue him, if it’s the same kumar that gave prescriptions to my family like candy we called him several times to stop I even called the DA office left a message several times letting them know about him and there would be problems in av soon with script meds! My mother died under his care he did nothing about her dehydration in the rehab health facility if it’s not him hell his brother father one of them Kamars is responsible for my family crisis period! I hope he gets what he deserve and don’t stop with him his family as well!!!
Sonya says
Your statement sounds very racist and judgmental !
Benjamin says
Majority of fraud is due to hospital and insurance companies. Dr. Ordering stuff at the hospital only profits the hospital and not the doctor. HCA hospital paid over 2 billion for over charging. Tenet over 600 million. UnitedHealth recently being investigated for 5 billion charging Medicare. So no doctors fraud is miniscule.
Also doctors are forced to see uninsured patients because our government is fraud.
Angela says
This Doctor saved my life. I had both knees replaced and was very sick afterwards. I caught colitis and went to Palmdale hospital where the emergency doctor treated me like I was a drug addict. The emergency room doctor told me I was going through withdrawals from all the medications. Dr. Kumar call to the emergency room and told them to do a Ct scan and found out my intestines were inflamed. Dr. Kumar doesn’t just look at you and write a script. He actually talks to you and helps you get well.
Sharlote Moe says
As a retired nurse, no longer afraid of Dr Kain Kumar, AND, as a family member of 2 loved ones who died under his care, i can honestly say that (in my opinion) this man ( doesn’t even deserve the title of Dr), is a complete disgrace to the medical profession! I can PERSONALLY attest that the”kick back” charge is appropriate and the accusations are true! I can also attest that the accusation of writing scripts for narcotics are true ( I know this for a FACT!). I do NOT believe that pain meds are prescribed as needed by most physicians, but, our government is responsible for that BECAUSE of doctors like Kain Kumar who prescribe for a price instead of an actual need (That’s a whole other conversation that I could go on and on about!). Unfortunately, he will probably walk away from this unscathed as he ALWAYS has in the past (you can look on the medical board website to see his past charges). I feel sorry for anyone that is still under his control!
Sjgranai says
I know how liberating it feels to finally be able to speak up. I hope it helps your healing process.
Joanne Fern says
If you can attest to these charges are true. You should be on the stand testifying against him…
The medical profession has gone to the insurance companies overcharging you for medical insurance and then overcharging the patients with their copayments or deductibles…
Tanya says
I don’t believe it. Dr. Kumar is the best cardiologist around, very professional, sharp, and compassionate.
Stinger says
Wrong Kumar. You are thinking of Dr. A. Kumar, an excellent cardiologist and NOT the subject of this article.
Deb says
Dr. Kain Kumar should be held accountable for all of the things he did. I worked with his Palmdale office on a professional level for 8 years. All of the accusations are true.
John says
A of people jump to conclusions abiut his prescribing pain meds. It seems like if anyone sees a Dr wrote someone for pain pills hes just supporting an addict. You should all be ashamed the only people who knows wgats going on is the Dr and patient mind your own buisness.
Sandra says
He would write controlled substance prescriptions if you paid him a cash payment. He didn’t even verify if you had a real medical problem or were just a drug addict. I hated his scripts at my pharmacy. Refused to fill alto of them.
Lisa says
When he treated me. He was very professional ordered what was needed. He was an excellent Dr and does know what he is doing when he orders extra test or prescribes his medication. He helped alot of people
Debi says
He saved my mom’s life after she got MRS while at Palmdale Hospital. She needed home health care – they saved many trips of her having to go to the Dr for weekly checkups. I am Thankful for this Dr!!!
Tina castleberry says
Dr Kumar was my Dr for over 12 yrs he treated me good in the time I was with him I had in home care they helped me a lot with how to do stuff I was there many times when someone was yelling because he would not give them more pain pills everyone wants to make money but with me he took good care of me and my deceased husband
crystal says
A majority of fraud in Medi-care/Medi-cal, is committed by Dr’s.
Tim Scott says
A huge majority of waste cost/care giver profit isn’t technically fraud. My dad was in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery. Every time we showed up to visit he was out for some sort of tests. Old man, just had surgery, no one can argue with a doctor ordering almost any sort of test “as a precaution.” And of course since none of these tests involved a dime out of dad’s pocket there was never any argument from him.
Expenses that doubled, maybe tripled the cost of the admittedly necessary surgery? Yes. Intentional profiteering? Absolutely. But not fraud in any legal sense, unfortunately.