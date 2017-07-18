Motorcyclist, 72, killed in crash with big rig

LANCASTER – A 72-year-old Lancaster man died Tuesday morning after his motorcycle crashed into a big rig in a local intersection, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the intersection of Avenue I and 70th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Eric Allen Seekins, 36, of Lancaster, was driving a 1996 Freightliner/Tractor in combination with two flatbed trailers northbound on 70th Street East, and the 72-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 1991 Harley Davidson westbound on Avenue I, the CHP report states.

The rig “came to a complete stop at the intersection of 70th Street East and Avenue I” and then “proceeded and entered the intersection directly into the path” of the motorcycle, the CHP report states.

The motorcyclist was unable to stop in time and struck the back of the first trailer, according to the CHP report.

He sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 72-year-old man from Lancaster, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Tuesday afternoon.

The rig’s driver [Seekins] sustained minor injuries, according to the CHP report.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the collision, which remains under investigation, the CHP report states.

The intersection of Avenue I and 70th Street East was closed in all directions until about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to allow for the collision investigation, the CHP reported.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

