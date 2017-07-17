‘Readers Speak Out!’ allows you to voice your opinions on local or national issues not been covered by The AV Times.
We only ask that you refrain from using obscenities or racial slurs, from engaging in personal attacks on other commenters (name-calling), and from knowingly posting false information.
Additionally, comments made solely to point out someone’s grammar or spelling errors will be removed, and so will blanket condemnations of entire races, ethnicities, religious groups, etc.
Read what others have to say or post a comment of your own.
Let your voice be heard… Speak out!
171 comments for "Readers Speak Out!"
Mr fed up says
Its sad that our only community shelter is gone, but i have a question? Weres the cities of Palmdale, Santa Clarita, & Los Angeles at with providing homeless shelters and relief in the northern county? I keep hearing this is a regional issue but theres only 1 shelter, 4500 people homeless there all from all 4 cities
Merv says
Lancaster created its own mess by putting and taking money for services on Visco owned property around the BLVD. Now Rex is pissed because he Blessed BLVD is a homeless hangout. Palmdale and Santa Clarita do a better job of homeless prevention than Rex does in Lancaster.
Concerned Palmdale Resident says
Can anyone tell me why Austin Bishop didn’t recuse himself from the Choice Energy vote at the Palmdale council meeting in July?
He recused himself at the July and August meetings on the vote about the Lamar billboard, stating that he does business with Lamar. A quick check of Lancaster’s check registers shows that his company, Printing Boss, regularly does business with the City of Lancaster.
How can one be a conflict of interest, but not the other?
_____
Recuse (recused; recusing) : to disqualify (oneself) as judge in a particular case; broadly : to remove (oneself) from participation to avoid a conflict of interest
_____
I was very disappointed by the Council’s vote on the energy issue, and will remember who voted in favor come election time.
Tim Scott says
Because he is only going to recuse himself to make it look good when his vote doesn’t really matter. When his vote is needed by the “sell out to Lancaster” block nothing on Earth will make him recuse himself.
If you are in his district please get busy finding a candidate that is not in the pocket of the Fern Street Mafia to replace him in 2020.
Concerned Palmdale Resident says
I’m not in his district, I’m in Hofbauer’s, and I’m already hard at work on that Tim Scott. :)
I know why he didn’t recuse himself, but it’s time for those of us who care to start posing questions that might inspire other Palmdale residents to become aware of what’s happening with our council and to get involved.
Thanks for your letter regarding tax sharing, I’m sharing it privately with my friends and neighbors, and asking them to do the same.
May the movement to lock out Lancaster begin!
Tim Scott says
Good job…spread the word. If you know anyone in Bishop or Bettancourt’s district make a point of sharing with them. I’ve been trying to think who I know over there, but my range is mostly East Palmdale and out in the county.
Vic says
No matter which district you live in, make your voice know at a council meeting. They need to know that we will not be sold down the river to the Lancaster power brokers.
People United for a Lancaster Free Palmdale says
We will be making public records requests to get to the bottom of Bishop’s business dealings. We have many instances documented already.
Not A Fan says
We all saw “suspect Ledford” ceremoniously step off the Dias when his charter school zoning vote came up, when he never did before. Did he get wind of the State Attorney General looking at that little scam, too? The word is the DA looking into that too. Soon the paltry defense fund will fizzle out, his sycophants will all have jumped ship, and “Suspect Ledford” will unceremoniously empty his office in the dark of night, and claim some medical malady was aggravated by this malicious politically motivated attack.
William says
You sound just like someone from Rex Parris’s fan club and so your post is not likely to be effective here.
Too many people appreciate what Mayor Ledford has done for over 20 years. Compare that to Lancaster where you are from. Right?
As you can see, more and more new usernames are coming out to support Palmdale and Mayor Ledford and your post is actually counter-productive.
Go mingle on the blvd where you belong.
Get The Led Out says
Watch for the Get The Led Out – Recall Ledford notice of recall that is underway. Let’s get rid of this self serving con man sooner rather than later.
Palmdalian says
Thank you Mayor Ledford for all your years of service to Palmdale. I have watched our city grow and prosper under your leadership. You have kept the tentacles of the Lancaster group out of our business. Right now things looks bleak but in the end all will work out for you and Palmdale.
Tim Scott says
Waste of time and city money. By the time you get any further than your clever slogan smear campaign he’ll be up for reelection next year anyway.
William says
@Get the led out
You brand new username is suspicious. Do you even live in Palmdale or are you a Rex Parrisite?
Vic says
Bishop and Hoffbauer are working overtime to try to get the Led out just like their Lancaster puppet masters have instructed them.
William says
I’ve spoken to a half dozen people in the last couple days and every one is for keeping Lancaster out of Palmdale’s business.
And, we’ve only just started.
I didn’t have to convince anyone.
Poverty Pimp says
Povert pimps? Did Mayor Parris call the good, decent, caring, and giving people who are working to help the homeless poverty pimps? You, Mayor Parris, are vile and hypocritical excuse for a leader. How dare you insult those who have done more to help the homeless than you ever have. The sooner you go away, the better we will all be.
Former Homeless says
Did you mean poverty pimps? Yes I heard Parris say it. He thinks he is an expert in homelessness but like most of the things he bloviates about, he is just a bag of hot air. The community appreciates what groups like Mental Health America and others do for the good of us all, unlike Parris who only acts in his own selfish interests.
William says
Doesn’t he remind you of trump, especially since he changed all his signs and billboards to ‘PARRIS’ instead of the old R. Rex Parris version? Just like trump, he puts his brand on everything.
I guess diseased minds tend to think alike.
Tim Scott says
Here is the tentative text of a proposal I intend to present to my representative on the city council. Any suggestions?
—————————————–
In 1998 Article XIII, section 29 of the constitution of the state of California was amended to allow cities and counties to enter into revenue sharing agreements without putting such agreements to a vote of the people. Instead such agreements can be entered into as long as they are approved by two thirds majorities “of the governing bodies.” In our case, that would mean a two thirds majority of the city council. The constitution continues to allow for such agreements to be entered if they are supported by a majority vote of the citizens.
The constitution allows this alternative path for enacting revenue sharing ordinances, but does not inhibit the city from enacting an ordinance restraining the council, and future councils, from using this alternative path. A local ordinance requiring Palmdale to enter into such agreements ONLY if they are approved by ballot under the specifications of article XIII, section 29(a) and preventing use of the alternative in section 29(b) would not violate the article in any way. Such a local ordinance would, if it included language requiring that it only be repealed through a ballot process, would eliminate any concerns that a future council might enter into such a poor agreement under unknown pressures from outside the city.
The city of Lancaster has proposed such revenue sharing agreements be made between itself and the city of Palmdale in the past, and undoubtedly will make such proposals in the future. There are people in Palmdale who at times have questioned whether certain council members felt greater responsibility to their ties to Lancaster than they feel towards the citizens that they actually represent. At those times the citizens of Palmdale become concerned about the government of Lancaster, their desire for these revenue sharing agreements, and the reliability of our own city council.
I understand that the current council may have reservations about denying themselves and their successors an authority that the state government has granted to them. It should be noted that the amendment granting local governing bodies this power was proposed by Lancaster’s representative to the state government, in the wake of just such a “Lancaster serving/Palmdale screwing” deal being rejected by Palmdale in 1997. Members of Lancaster’s government at that time said “it will be easier to convince four council members than half the voters.” Most people familiar with Lancaster city government recognize that they see “convince” and “buy” as somewhat interchangeable. Such an ordinance would not be denying a necessary authority from future councils, it would be protecting the future of our city from a hostile neighbor, and it would reduce the incentives that have driven that neighbor to attempt to meddle in our elections.
———————————————————
Les says
You need to make 2 additional copies.
Tim Scott says
For?
I’ll provide him with as many copies as he wants, but I’m pretty sure a city council member can get copies made.
On the other hand, anyone who wants to cut and paste it and give it to their own city council member is welcome to do so. In fact, the more the better.
All I ask is that anyone who presents it to their city council member and gets a huffy denial that any such pandering to Lancaster could ever happen, or a “the good government of Lancaster would never do such a thing,” makes a note of it and shares it. We need to know which council members are looking forward to having the needed votes and just biding their time before they sell us out.
I have a pretty good idea which council members are going to be strongly opposed to this, and eagerly await the songs and dances they break out as to why.
Palmdalian says
Thank you Tim Scott. Larry Chimbole is smiling down on you.
Tim Scott says
Don’t thank me until it works…until then, call your council member.
Palmdalian says
I was thanking you for bringing this issue to the forefront. I will be sending this to voters and council.
Tim Scott says
You are welcome. The “Larry Chimbole is smiling down” part was such an honer that it really threw me off kilter a bit. Thanks for that, though I’m not sure I’ve earned it.
The more people push this forward the better.
William says
Thanks, Tim
My suggestion would be to reword or leave out”….such a “Lancaster serving/Palmdale screwing” deal being rejected by Palmdale in 1997.” and “Most people familiar with Lancaster city government recognize that they see “convince” and “buy” as somewhat interchangeable.”
That might be best expressed at a Council Meeting if the topic is on the agenda and possibly more emphatically by 1 or more residents.
And, it might be more effective by leaving any names as you did.
William says
Thanks, Tim Scott
I just shared this with a friend and he’s gonna pass it on to people he knows. He was really interested and I didn’t have to convince him.
This is just the start. I’m putting future Palmdale Council meetings on my calender and, gasp, even subscribing to the Valley Press so I can be up to date on this and other local issues.
This and other local issues require citizen participation.. I’ll admit that since Mayor Ledford has been in office, I was confident that he was always doing what was in the best interest of Palmdale. However, he can’t do it alone and recently it appears that those in Lancaszter are doing their darndest to interfere with our city as they have done many times in the past such as trying to block the Palmdale Power Plant, the building of Palmdale Regional Medical Center, using bond money to build an auditiorium on the Antelope Valley College campus instead of a new satellite campus in Palmdale, poaching the Chevy dealership from Rally and on and on. Not all of these were the doing of Lancaster’s mayor and council but we just can’t trust the whole Lancaster culture, such as it is.
Palmdale doesn’t need to participate in anything with Lancaster unless it serves Palmdale first. We have a lot to lose if we allow Lancaster’s good ol’ boys to take over our City.
It’s great to see new usernames on board with this issue.
Palmdalian says
Tim, what is the email to use to get in touch with you to be part of this movement?
Tim Scott says
I can always be reached through timshatemail at gmx dot com. That’s the only e-mail address I put on public forums like this one, because any address put on a public forum gets spammed. Contact me through that and we’ll work out something more regular.
Protect Palmdale says
Thank you Tim for bringing a real proposal to get our Palmdale City protection from the likes of Steve (I walked away from my foreclosed home) Hofbauer and Auston (I hate Palmdale) Bishop. These two are more interested in pleasing Lancaster than serving our city of Palmdale. I say if Carillo and Benttencourt don’t wake up we need to remove them next November and elect people that will protect Palmdale and our residents from this lack of support of our beloved City of Palmdale. I’m feed up with this weasel council. Time to take our city back.
William says
@Protect Palmdale
Thank you for adding to the support for Palmdale and opposition to those who don’t.
What we need at this time is numbers of residents who will contact all the councilmembers with specific issues that they want addressed and voted on that will benefit Palmdale and no other city.
I have begun talking to my neighbors and friends who live in Palmdale regarding the Lancaster proposed tax revenue sharing, supposedly 60% for Lancaster and 40% for Palmdale.
Now, why would any Palmdale council member vote for that unless……?
Then, there’s the power plant issue and any other proposal Lancaster wants ‘its’ Palmdale councilmembers to support or oppose for the benefit of Lancaster and the detriment of Palmdale.
NO to everything that Lancaster wants. That city’s government and other entities have tried to do harm to so many Palmdale projects from the AV College bond money that didn’t go to a Palmdale campus, attempts to block the Palmdale Regional Medical Center, little or no support for the High Speed Rail which will have a station in Palmdale, Lancaster poaching the Chevy dealership and on and on.
Can anyone name an issue involving both Palmdale and Lancaster where Lancaster and its mayor, council and business interests have acted with integrity?
Tim Scott says
The key thing to be careful of is that we don’t fall into “replace at all costs” and wind up pushing Wrecks’ minions IN instead of OUT. Carrillo and Bettencourt need to be looked at carefully, but as of right now I’m not thinking they are in the pocket. I think if they were we’d already be seeing measures passed against the best interests of Palmdale, since either of them could be the third vote with Bishop and Hofbauer.
But we can’t walk that tightrope forever, which is why we need the CURRENT council to take action on permanent solutions. This proposal protects us against the kind of revenue stealing…er…sharing…that Lancaster is after. I think how our current council members respond to it will tell us a lot about their intentions for the long term.
Anyone in Bettencourt’s district interested in presenting it to her?
Tim Scott says
William’s suggestion that the letter should be less directly confrontational with Lancaster is a good one, I think. How about this?
————————————————————————————————————-
In 1998 Article XIII, section 29 of the constitution of the state of California was amended to allow cities and counties to enter into revenue sharing agreements without putting such agreements to a vote of the people. Instead such agreements can be entered into as long as they are approved by two thirds majorities “of the governing bodies.” In our case, that would mean a two thirds majority of the city council. The constitution continues to allow for such agreements to be entered if they are supported by a majority vote of the citizens.
The constitution allows this alternative path for enacting revenue sharing ordinances, but does not inhibit the city from enacting an ordinance restraining the council, and future councils, from using this alternative path. A local ordinance requiring Palmdale to enter into such agreements ONLY if they are approved by ballot under the specifications of article XIII, section 29(a) and preventing use of the alternative in section 29(b) would not violate the article in any way.
I understand that the current council may have reservations about denying themselves and their successors an authority that the state government has granted to them. It should be noted that the amendment granting local governing bodies this power was proposed by Lancaster’s representative to the state government, in the wake of just such a deal being rejected by Palmdale because it was seen to be very one sided.
In the wake of that deal falling apart there was a major shakeup in the Palmdale council. When Lancaster pushed through the amendment to the state constitution allowing such agreements to be approved without a vote of the people there was a sense in Palmdale that council members who had wanted a bad deal put to the people for a vote could not be trusted with their new power to approve such a deal themselves. Those council members were replaced.
Such a local ordinance, if it included language requiring that it only be repealed through a ballot process, would eliminate any concerns that a future council might enter into such a poor agreement under unknown pressures from outside the city. Such an ordinance would not be denying a necessary authority from future councils, it would be protecting the future of our city from a hostile neighbor, and it would reduce the incentives that have driven that neighbor to attempt to meddle in our elections.
alex says
You don’t speak the truth, and you know that you don’t. Back in 2015 you wrote a very long comment, praising yourself for being the real deal. You know you don’t show up for these fake coffee chats. Don’t be afraid of using your real name. Back up your perceived righteous indignation for all things morally wrong by using your real name. I come from three generations of Veterans, T.S., my dad is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Check it out; James O. Rudolph. The real deal is a real man that uses his real name.
Tim Scott says
Do you recognize the irony of babbling at me about “use your real name” in a post from “alex”?
Now, on to this “long post back in 2015.” Please provide link. I suspect that most people here would find the idea that I spent a long post on “praising myself as the real deal” hard to believe. You might also connect this supposed post somehow to the point you are trying to make about me “not showing up.”
Tim Scott says
Oh, and by the way Alex…I could get a name off a grave at Arlington and claim it was my dad in an anonymous on-line comment too. Do you REALLY think that establishes your credibility?
Come have tea with me and if you’re interested I’ll show you my DD214.
alex says
You have commented several times, how much you hate keyboard warriors. A keyboard warrior is a person who posts aggressive comments under a fake name.
Pat says
I love keyboard warriors. Especially those who do battle with the evildoers of the Wrecks camp. The time has come to step up the game, all you keyboard warriors. It is time to shed light on what is going on in the meeting rooms in Lancaster where Bishop, Hofbauer, and Carillo get their marching orders. The people of Palmdale deserve to know what is happening to them by their very own representatives.
Keyboard warriors, arise.
Tim Scott says
Pat, I was discussing today over coffee how we can have exactly that fight. Feel free to join in next time. Drop me a line at timshatemail at gmx dot com.
William says
I’m in, Pat.
Palmdale has slowly and steadily grown and prospered despite several recessions and other negative setbacks. Some cities around the country haven’t fared so well.
We can’t let our city be run from outside while we go about our other business.
This IS our business.
Tim Scott says
No, a keyboard warrior is someone likes you that yaps from their keyboard and when invited to coffee swallows their mouse…by the way, sorry I didn’t answer sooner but I was out having tea with someone from this site who sent me an e-mail last week.
And for the record, just because I laugh at you keyboard warriors doesn’t mean that I hate you.
alex says
Back to the two simple questions I asked you on Friday; who was the candidate you said you campaigned for in Bako 20 years ago, and what is your real name? There is a very old lady I love very much that lives in Rancho Vista, so when you say you’re going to help someone run a campaign in this district, I expect transparency, and complete honesty. Unlike what is going on now with certain people.
Tim Scott says
You mean the two unreasonable demands that I already clearly explained why I was not going to comply with them?
I don’t give a Foolco’s hindquarters about your “expectations.”
If you want to meet me, it’s not hard to do.
alex says
If you didn’t meet me for coffee, then I highly doubt that you tried set anything up with a politician. You’re not credible.
Tim Scott says
That’s a pretty big if there, since as i said I’ve only turned down one person who has contacted me and that was the pet detective. You seemed far too smart to be him. So this spewing about me refusing to meet you I actually know is a lie.
Now, the question becomes who has more credibility, you, or me?
People who HAVE met me through this site KNOW that I am willing, so I’m pretty sure that at least they will believe me over you. I don’t see any reason for anyone to believe you over me…though no doubt Foolco will chime in that he doesn’t believe me just cuz. So now what?
How about you drop me an e-mail and we meet?
William says
Hey, alex
I met Tim for coffee the other day. We spent a few hours discussing a lot of things as it turned out, including quantum mechanics. Tim knows his stuff, does the research and we had a good time too. We will do it again to work on stopping the tax revenue sharing scheme originating in Lancaster in its tracks.
In fact, the main reason I wanted to meet for coffee is that he does his research and for some reason I trusted him before we even sat down to talk. My trust was validated.
You should try it. However, if you do meet you might want to give up your pre-existing opinion of him. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly as you have seen here. But, if you give up your foolishness, you’ll be fine even if you disagree with him. But, be prepared to back up your opinions with facts.
Reaper says
Alex and Team Rex aren’t interested in meeting. They’re interested in dictating, controlling, and using others for their financial and power gains.
Several members of Team Rex are ex cons who owe some sort of debt to the Kenny Rogers-lookalike who spared them jail time.
They are laughable.
alex says
Honestly, I feel badly for you. Coming up with all of these bizarre scenarios. It’s called “smoke and mirrors” tactics.
Tim Scott says
Feel sorry for who? I don’t see anyone coming up with ‘bizarre scenarios’ except for my duplicate…who does it on purpose. I mean, I feel sorry for them, but it seems like you would like the little game they play.
alex says
I asked you two simple questions on Friday, and you went off in every deflective direction. If you’re going to call people out on social media-if you’re going to boast about your many accomplishments-if you’re going to ask certain people to meet you face to face, then be a stand up person and back up your talk by using your real name and be transparent about your accomplishments. Especially if you say you’re going to help someone run a campaign. As far as the coffee chats, well, that is a bogus claim, because you don’t show. That’s the truth.
Tim Scott says
I didn’t “go off in every deflective direction.” I said those were unreasonable demands, and not questions. Then I explained why. Interestingly enough the person who met me for tea today has the answers to both of your questions, but I am confident that they will not accede to any unreasonable demands from you either.
Meanwhile, about this lie that you continue to tell about me agreeing to meet you and then not showing up…you seem so sincere. When did this supposedly happen? Give some details and try to sound credible.
alex says
You know you’re not being truthful, and you can deflect all you want. All of your theories are wrong.
Vic says
how much is Rex paying to write for him these days? He was pretty cheap a while back.
Tim Scott says
Given his little rant about how he encountered me on social media there’s a very limited number of people Alex might be, and if he is the one he seems to be Wrecks is paying him A LOT…like a council seat. If he wants to meet and turns out to be someone else I’ll let you know, but for now I’m guessing he’s a councilman writing from the depths of Wrecks’ pocket.
Tim Scott says
Which “theories” are you referring to?
I have a theory that Steve Hofbauer is so deep in the pocket of Wrecks Parris and the Fern Street Mafia that he shouldn’t be trusted as a curb marker, much less a council member…is that the one that bothers you?
Tool says
Hofbauer and Bishop are both pawns of Wrecks. They will be used and then tossed aside.
Bright they ain’t.
Vladi says
Isn’t that the game ol’ suspect ledford has used?
alex says
No, I am not someone that turned you down for a chat. I am not in anyone’s pocket, Tim. As I said, you didn’t come through when I asked you to meet me several times for a chat. You refuse to answer two simple questions, so you use deflection. You say you don’t use your real name because of the hate you get from other commenters. That means you want to use free speech to tear people down, but you want to hide behind a fake name because you are scared to face people. As for your fan, Tim, or whatever your name is, a voice of reason is mature enough to have dialogue with people of differing opinions in a respectful manner. You’re a talker, not a doer. I learned that awhile back when you wouldn’t meet me face to face.
Tim Scott says
LOL…let me ask a question here…did your bold offerings to meet for a chat happen to be on one of your pet Facebook groups, and happen after I was banned from the group by your little sycophants so that I couldn’t even see them?
And are you by chance whining about “respect” because when I mentioned that I have in fact met you in person, and you struck me as slimy, you got offended…even though by then you and your little sycophants had vented off a solid stream of name calling? You’re a politician, not a hero. If you just want votes from your sycophants and are too lazy to try to earn respect you’ll lose, which I happen to think would be good for us all.
Tim Scott says
LOL…I’ve yet to refuse to meet anyone face to face, and the more you harp out that lie the less credible you look. I’ll be looking for you in my hate mail account, and hoping to set something up with you…or should I just bop down to city hall and meet you at your office?
William says
You would have better luck if you went to Lancaster to meet him. That’s where they get their marching orders from————Fern Street.
alex says
Who was the candidate you backed 20 years ago in Bakersfield? I know a lot of people in Bakersfield. What is your real name?
Tim Scott says
Feel free to e-mail me and I’ll happily reminisce about Bakersfield with you. I said more than once that I’d be happy to buy you a coffee…or tea if that’s your preference as it is mine.
alex says
I already asked you to meet me for coffee or tea at a place of your choosing and you backed out. That’s how you are, Tim Scott; all talk and no doing. I asked you two simple questions, and as usual you deflect. Your a fake.
alex says
You already turned me down several times for coffee or tea. Please answer the two simple questions I asked you.
Tim Scott says
I did what? I’ve met every person from this site that has e-mailed me…except the one that just did and I’m meeting them next week.
As to your “two simple questions,” you may have noticed that I have a serious ‘anti-fan club’ here. I’m not posting the name of a politician that is a personal friend here, out of respect for them. I’m also not volunteering to have my fans here spill into my real life. So your questions aren’t ‘simple,’ they are actually unreasonable demands.
Tim Scott says
Wait…I take that back…there was the pet detective. Since he is a PI with a carry permit who expressed a desire to meet me out of extreme malice I opted against coffee, but did offer to meet him on a beach in Mexico that I visit reasonably often. You don’t sound anything like him though.
alex says
Bull! You are not telling the truth. You brought all this up on social media. You call others out for fake names, so you might not want to be a hypocrite when it comes to who you are, Tim Scott. As for meeting for coffee or tea, well, that is just nonsense on your part, and you know you don’t back up what you say, and that’s the truth.
Tim Scott says
On social media? What are you talking about?
Oh…hey…now I see who you probably are…
So, for those who missed it…I joined a couple local political groups on Facebook. In one I encountered one of our local politicians, and said the same thing I say about them here: that they are in Wrecks’ pocket. He took offense and offered to ‘sit down and chat’ with me and prove he wasn’t.
I mentioned that I actually have chatted with him before, and found him to be kind of slimy. But I was, and still am, willing to sit down with him. I just seriously doubt that I will find him any less slimy than I have in the past, and told him so.
He was the one who decided not to meet, and bowed out in a huff.
But…whether you are him or not, the offer is open. Feel free to send me an e-mail…or since you are obviously more into social media you can contact me through Facebook.
Tim Scott says
So, duplicate, do you just travel with Alex like a part of his entourage, or are you just another facet of him? Now that I have an idea who he is I know that it could easily be either one. He’s not above using multiple screen names, and he does have his little Facebook group pets.
Tim Scott says
Wait…are you the local politician who wanted to “sit down and chat” with me but then bowed out when I tried to contact you?
Tim Scott says
The one I ran into in that silly Ledford smear group on Facebook?
Tim Scott Fan says
Thank you Tim Scott for being a voice of reason in Palmdale. What is happening to Palmdale right now is not good, unless you are part of Team Rex and your goal is to drain Palmdale of its leadership and money and replace it with inept pawns.
When you have someone who wants to be mayor say that it’s Summit’s problem to sell the power plant but Palmdale stands to gain $24 million dollars in the sale, I’d say that it better be his problem to sell it, too. It’s embarrassing to have that sort of ‘leadership’ in my district and unless things change, he won’t be getting my vote next time.
Bishop is even worse.
Thank you for fighting for Palmdale
Shane Falco says
“Fighting for Palmdale”…in what way? Tim admits he doesn’t go to city council meetings, planning commission meetings, coffee with a cop, or any other activities where he could confront the very people he accuses of bringing down your city.
If you press Tim as to why he dances around the subject. He’s “known to too many in the council” so he’d never get a chance to speak. He knows too many deputies so he’s sure he’d be accosted by them in a public setting. Ask him about his political experience in Bakersfield? He can’t name the candidate because it would surely cause them harm.
What you are left with is a guy who barks, bloviates, pontificates, exaggerates and manufactures his magnificent tales of self importance online on a forum almost completely ignored by the real movers and shakers in your antelope valley.
Tim Scott Fan says
Oh, Foolco. You should know better. You know how your master operates. You know how he controls people by threatening their livelihoods and ruining their names. Do you think Tim Scott and the other Palmdale patriots were born yesterday? They know the lay of the land They know that to defeat a snake like Rex, you must become a snake, too. A smarter, tougher snake. This is a war, Foolco. A war. The battle is on for the total control of the Antelope Valley.
On one side, you have the old, tired, passe Lancaster led by Rex and the Lancaster political machine. On the other side, you have the up and coming Palmdale which is not beholden to Frank Visco, Rex, or Jim Gilley. Palmdale has been moving forward at warp speed while Lancaster languishes in the good old boy network of the past.
Tim Scott and his ilk understand what is going on and are taking steps to stop the Lancaster intrusion. They have identified the key players in Hofbauer and Bishop. People are waking up to what is going on. The rumblings have begun and the movement has started. Palmdale will not become a step child of a corrupt and near bankrupt Lancaster.
Foolco wants the fight to take place at coffee meetings, board meetings, council meetings, etc. Not in this war. This fight is different.
Enjoy your coffee with Rex, Foolco.
Tim Scott says
Foolco, go back to Santa Clarita where the prigs probably love you as one of their own.
To the previous poster…you are welcome.
William says
“FRESNO, Calif. – Today, the California High-Speed Rail Authority and the City of Fresno held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of the new and improved Tuolumne Street Bridge in downtown Fresno. The completion of this bridge marks the first completed structure for the California high-speed rail program.” from the High Speed Rail Authority.
It looks like it’s still on track to be built despite all the naysaying we’ve heard since Lincoln built the Transcontinental Railroad DURING the War Between the States.
Reality Check says
“Ledford has the affection of the people”. Really? His operatives throw a big defense fundraiser party at a local businessman’s home, attended by jimbo’s hand picked commisioners, real estate folks, loser cartel candidates and the best his stooges could do is 6 grand. Not a lot of love there!
How long will that last with the attorney to the Stars? 20,000 pages of evidence will burn through this little slush fund real quickly.
But that report cited in the paper gave the DA a reason to look at few more names. But maybe that’s why the smart guys gave $99 or less. Probably shouldn’t have had your pictures from the party splashed all over Facebook if you wanted to remain incognito, though.
Tim Scott says
Yeah, really. Other than the vocal anti-Ledford group headed up by Wrecks’ little pocket pets you’d be hard pressed to find anyone in Palmdale with a complaint about the mayor. On the other hand, strike up a conversation in any store, business, or workplace about Wrecks and nine times out of ten you’ll hear some sort of horror story.
I didn’t contribute to Ledford’s defense fund, and I wouldn’t contribute to one for Wrecks either…but for Wrecks I’d throw a going away party (without inviting him) if he would just go away and I know it would be well attended.
District 2 Resident says
I would bet “Realty Check” is Steve Hofbauer. He can’t stand that people like Ledford. And he constantly shows a lack of leadership by posting snide comments on FB about Ledford.
These are his pathetic attempts to put himself on equal standing with others of different character. Called ‘leveling,’ it generally takes two forms: setting himself up as a person of equal stature to a person in authority, or trying to equate his own character, personal value, integrity, etc., with someone else’s, especially one of more mature or superior character.
Listen to the guy speak or read his words — it’s all “I” and “me” — “we” does not exist for him.
Either way the guy needs a shrink. Apparently mama didn’t love him enough.
JPB says
How many pages of “evidence” did Rex have on Raymond Led Jennings? Randy Floyd? Esmeralda Jorge? All theee were attacked by Rex, all three dealt with the DA, all three had their reputations tarnished, but were never charged.
That is Rex’s modus operandi.He is in the character assasination business. Ask Johnathan Ervin, David Grejeda, Jim Ledford, and others who he has smeared.
William says
@Reality Check
“Ledford has the affection of the people”. Yes, indeed. How many times has he been re-elected as I’ve lost count? Plus, he runs every 2 years, not like the way wrecks changed his terms to 4 years to run on his own ‘calender’ to benefit from low turnouts.
Mayor Ledford has been an excellent mayor for over 20 years despite recessions and disgusting tactics aligned against him by a neighboring mayor who has done so many unacceptable things and his sorry-a$$ city has been left behind since he first took office.
Remember, Palmdale-adjacent (Lancaster) was once the leading city in the Antelope Valley until wrecks became mayor. Now, it’s #2 and y’all know what #2 is. It’s the AVIS of cities in the AV.
What are Lancaster voters getting since wrecks took office…..the blvd, more Walmarts, loss of the Starwood call center, dust from unwanted solar farms, and, of course, LEAPS? wrecks gives the residents what they don’t want and doesn’t give them what they do want and need. How ’bout that?
I guess they’ll continue voting for him while Palmdale keeps on moving ahead as the premier city in the Antelope Valley……thanks to Mayor Ledford and an excellent city staff. Not so sure about some of the newer council members, though.
Tim says
Here’s a question: if you were the moderator of a local Facebook group that posts a lot of racist stuff, lies, rumors and factually incorrect material, and you’re wondering why it’s costing you jobs, wouldn’t you either: a) change the tone of the Facebook blog or b) not be a moderator anymore so you could get a job?
SMH
Tim Scott says
I briefly joined a couple of these groups. The funniest thing I saw was that one of them (AV Voice) had a post from a ‘moderator’ that was talking about ME. These lames are so reactionary that they consider a guy commenting on a local news site to be important enough to discuss in their little echo chamber.
I told them a fact about my position that conflicted with the moderator’s rank and off target speculation and was summarily banned.
District 2 Resident says
Hahaha, the Antelope Valley Voice is crazy! I saw your post and SJ Granai’s responses.
According to her rules: “If someone is offensive, rude, attacking or profane, eventually everyone will block that person. We strongly encourage the use of the “block” feature for those who are offended by the comments of some members. WE DO NOT BAN PEOPLE FOR OPINIONS, EVEN UNPOPULAR ONES. So, if you don’t like someone, ignore them. This group will not mediate, arbitrate, or otherwise get involved in personal issues or “feelings” of the members. This is a group of adults. Childcare will not be provided.”
EXCEPT when her “feelings” are hurt.
She’s thinks you are a fake profile (again, didn’t do her homework), and I suspect she had her panties in a wringer because she posted that she is “losing f’in JOBS because of what I do…”
Newsflash SJ Granai: You come with more baggage than an employer wants to deal with.
Tim Scott says
Yeah, it was her little “fake profile” rant…posted before i actually joined her little circle jerk…that I thought was so funny. Seriously, do they get together and discuss who disagrees with their closed minded little view, even if those people don’t even know their little echo chamber exists?
I did, in my brief examination, notice that Slimy Steve Hofbauer is active in both the echo chambers I visited. In one he even challenged me for saying he was in Wrecks’ pocket, offering to “have a chat” with me. I tried to set that up and got the tail between the legs fleeing response that is so typical of the internet bully. I did share the fact that I have chatted with him before and he struck me, in person, as slimy, so maybe his panicked retreat was for the best.
William says
Hey, Tim Scott
I live in Hofbauer’s district. Any suggestions on how to unseat him next time he runs for the council or, heaven forbid, for mayor?
I was at a recent council meeting and he was interjecting himself into every discussion even if he had nothing to say, apparently campaigning already and wanting his presence known constantly.
Criticizing him here is fun but I don’t know how effective that is as far as voting him out.
Let me know if you would like to meet and create a plan of action, something I’ve never done before in politics. There’s always a first time and this is it.
I’m unwilling to let this business with Hofbauer and Bishop working on behalf of wrecks go any further. I’ve lived in Palmdale 27 years now and have appreciated what Mayor Ledford and others have done to the little town I moved to in 1990. And, I don’t want it undermined by wrecks & co.
Tim Scott says
I think I’ve mentioned before that the core elements of local political campaigns are money and time. If you want to unseat Hofbauer you need a candidate with more money and/or more time. You can make that happen by offering YOUR money and/or time.
The last time I was involved in a successful city council campaign the candidate was well funded, but what really made the difference was that he or a surrogate literally knocked on every door in the district, and if there was no answer a note was made to try again…and again. That was in a bigger city than Palmdale and the number of doors was daunting, but it can be done.
Tim Scott says
I would be happy to meet and help you. In case you never noticed it going by I can be contacted through timshatemail at gmx dot com…or through my “fake” facebook account.
William says
Well, Tim. I’ve got the time and not a lot of money to support a candidate on my own.
Who is your council member?
Tim Scott says
It still surprises me that I’m not only such a popular subject of conversation, but that there are people so desperate for attention that they pretend to be me. Fortunately they are usually illiterate enough to be easily identifiable.
William…e-mail me at timshatemail at gmx dot com.
Tim Scott says
Oh, and to answer the question…Carrillo, who I might not be super impressed with if he didn’t seem so good by comparison, but in the world of Hofbauer and Bishop I consider him sort of a hero.
Tim Scott says
Unlikely, unless you follow local politics in other cities that aren’t even really neighbors… more like did follow such twenty years ago. It was in Bakersfield.
This reminds me though of an important thing to consider. You need a candidate to back. I had the good fortune that a guy I actually knew got convinced by politically active people who I had no particular quarrel with to accept their financial support and run for council. Around here it is very hard to sort out who can be trusted from who can’t. You don’t want to be part of replacing Hofbauer with someone equally bad.
Eric says
Hi William and Tim,
Could either of you let me know the next time you’ll be speaking at a City Council meeting for either Lancaster or Palmdale? I am still eagerly looking forward to you two bringing your internet activism into the real world! Please bring Captain Lancaster with you.
Tim Scott says
I haven’t spoken at a council meeting, and don’t plan to. There’s more to being involved than the occasional Tuesday evening.
I have spoken recently to a couple council members about getting an ordinance that future revenue sharing proposals can only be enacted by vote of the people. That’s the most active I’ve been since I gave up on my campaign to get the LASD fired and replaced with a local police force.
Other than that I’ve spoken to them on occasion when I bump into them, and made some suggestions to various city staff over the years. I did give a talk at the library once and when I do that again I’ll invite you if you send me an e-mail address.
As to speaking in Lancaster…I try to keep the number of times per year that I set foot in Lancaster in single digits. Not been successful yet, though I held it to fourteen a couple years back.
William says
I love coming home late at night from down below and seeing Palmdale’s lights as I pass Lookout Point and, then, in the distance, in the dark, is North Kore………er, I mean Lancaster.
It must kill wrecks whenever makes that drive. You can almost hear him gnashing his teeth.
Just Say No says
Lancaster is a mess and Austin Bishop wants to turn Palmdale into Lancaster. What a dolt.
As Lancaster Turns says
What’s this? Dr. Miguel Coronado OUT as Lancaster Planning Commission? Vice Mayor Marv Crist obeys a call from the racist and libelous voice and pledges out throw Coronado off the commission? Doesn’t Crist know that Coronado feeds Mayor Parris’ law firm with new customers, usually hours after a tragedy occurs? Coronado’s non-profit was been rewarded generously by the gun-toting Mrs. Rex to the tune of at least $10,000 in donations.
Marv should look at the rest of his Planning Commissioners. One was recently convicted of a DUI. One sold property in Quartz Hill to Walmart developers as residential property and then voted to rezone it as commercial, making himself a handsome profit. One was Rex’s campaign manager.
Just more Lancaster shenanigans.
Mr fed up says
Im glad Coronado is out! All of his racist letters in the av press opinion page, threatening to sue our alread strained av. school districts over districts. Really! He threatened Keppel school district which has 3 schools in a vast rual unincorporated area! Money hungry clown! Glad hes gone! Whos next?!
Jenks says
A good start in cleaning house would be to rid Lancaster of Rex and Marv from the council and DUI Drew and James Vose. Then go to Palmdale and remove the Three Stooges in Hoffbauer, Bishop, and Carillo.
Things would improve immediately.
Tim Scott says
Establishing a new record, White House Communications Director is fired more than two weeks before his announced starting date on the job.
William says
Hey, Tim. How much did ya win on that bet?
Or, wouldn’t anyone take it?
Tim Scott says
Never found any takers. I’m considering whether to bet that this record doesn’t stand up for the duration of the Trump administration.
William says
trump has been rebuked by the military, police departments and the Boy Scouts of America for stuff shat outta his mouth in the last week.
I’m guessing your bud, Shane Falco, voted for him. That’s why he has to deflect just like trump, changing the subject to Mayor Ledford and whatever.
He can’t defend the guy he voted for.
William says
Just heard Sen. Sherrod Brown saying re: trump & co. that it’s like waiting for the other shoe to drop…………………..off a centipede.
The folks who voted for trump need to be deported if anyone. To Russia.
William says
For your enjoyment.
Andrea Thompson tweeted re: the MOOCH>>>
“Between being canned this week & his wife filing for divorce last week, #Scaramucci is one dead dog away from becoming a country music song.”
This if the funnest presidency of all time. I’ll bet no one can guess what will happen next.
Is Falco keeping his head down while the trumptanic sinks to the bottom of the North Atlantic?
alex says
Shane Falco…You might want to check out KHTS AM 1220, Santa Clarita. The massive corruption uncovered where you live. It makes those in the A.V. look like saints.
Lucy J. says
It’s not too hard to see that Falco is one of those supremacists who have benefited from the long arm of privilege his entire life. The arm of privilege pulling strings for him and clearing his path. Of course, he’ll all but deny it which is a telltale sign that it’s true. The very fact that he comes on this site during work hours is enough proof in and of itself. The disdain he has for those who didn’t have his privilege growing up drips from every single one of his posts and it is the driving force behind his supremacist mindset.
Tim Scott says
He needs to vent out that venom. Holding stuff like that in can cause cancer.
William says
What’s in a name?
trump’s newest person is Anthony Scaramucci. The last name sounded familiar.
From Wikipedia.
“Scaramuccia (literally “little skirmisher”), also known as Scaramouche or Scaramouch, is a stock clown character of the Italian commedia dell’arte. The role combined characteristics of the zanni (servant) and the Capitano (masked henchman). Usually attired in black Spanish dress and burlesquing a don, he was often beaten by Harlequin for his boasting and cowardice.”
Well, they named him right. We’ll soon see if the name fits. Actually, I saw him on the teevee machine yesterday. It fits, especially the characteristics ‘servant’ (I love trump he said 5 times) and ‘masked henchman’.
William says
Couldn’t help noticing that Hobby Lobby and Chick fil A didn’t locate in the famous CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY PF LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA. Those are Christian family type businesses after all.
Why is that? Lancaster gets all the good stuff; thrift stores, Walmarts, auto wrecking yards, the good ol’ boys, etc.
It’s not fair, I tell ya.
alex says
Palmdale has many Christians also, including James Ledford. So Hobby Lobby and Chick fil A, fit right into this community.
William says
My point was that wrecks made a big deal out of Lancaster being a ‘Christian community’ as though other cities don’t have significant Christian populations such as Palmdale.
But, when 2 self-described Christian businesses sought to locate in the Antelope Valley, I guess they didn’t buy wrecks’s hype. They looked a little deeper.
Mayor Ledford walks the walk being a Christian and he doesn’t boast about it like wrecks the hypocrite.
Anyway, the bottom line is those 2 companies chose wisely. Someone should point that out to wrecks. Those companies likely chose Palmdale for reasons other than faith but it is noteworthy to point out that calling Lancaster a Christian community didn’t do jack for the city. I wonder if any businesses ever located there for that reason.
wrecks can’t seem to do anything right, can he? That might be why Shane Falco loves him so.
alex says
Well, I guess Lancaster won’t be just a Christian community when a Chinese company builds a 10-story-statue of Buddha, which Rex Parris thinks will draw Asian tourism.
William says
They say insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.
But, ol’ wrecks’s insanity is doing something different every single time and, I suppose, he doesn’t even care about results.
David says
I told my friend who happens to be very involved and active in the Chinese community in the San Gabriel Valley about Rex’s plan. She couldn’t stop laughing. Aside from the obvious pandering by Parris, if a 10 story tall Buddha was ever built, it would be in the San Gabriel Valley, not the wastelands of Lancaster.
Vic says
Lancaster is a disaster and now the Three Stooges on the Palmdale city council want to make Palmdale more like Lancaster.
Do Hoffbauer, Bishop, and Carrillo realize which town they work for? It doesn’t seem that they do.
PlmRez says
With all due respect, Palmdale does a horrible job when it comes to code enforcement.
There is almost NONE whatsoever on the east side of town especially, where I live.
There are numerous abandoned cars in residential streets, such that the street sweeping service must maneuver around them and leave large swaths of the street looking dirty and unkempt.
This is something that you DO NOT see at all in Lancaster because they have a much better code enforcement team that keeps the city streets looking more presentable.
Palmdale could take some serious lessons from Lancaster on code enforcement.
What good is having a mall and big shopping centers if the streets they’re located on are choked with abandoned cars and clogged with trash?
CAP'N LANCASTER says
I kin tell you aints been to East Lancaster wheres I lives. East Palmdale is like Beverley Hills compared to East Lancaster
alex says
In April 2016, there was an extremely low voter turnout in Lancaster. If most people don’t care enough to vote Rex Parris out, then the people get what they deserve. It’s been this way since 2008.
Vic says
There is one of the big problems. In Lancaster, the elections are in April, not November. Rex and the Lancaster Machine like it that way. They get to set up voting precincts in the churches they’re connected to and the faithful always vote for Rex and the gang.
Too bad Lancaster can’t join the rest of the civilized word and have elections in November. Districts would be great, too.
Maybe after being shafted by Rex on the pot issue, the church people will wake up. But I wouldn’t hold my breath. Lancaster voters aren’t the sharpest people around.
alex says
Hi David… You might want to read the article about this unnamed Chinese company that apparently contacted Rex Parris and wants to spend thirty one million on ten-story statue of Buddha and a cultural center. Pull up Rex Parris and Buddha, and you will get more information.
Tim Scott says
Looks like all of the stories trace back to a single source…Wrecks. No company has spoken to anyone other than Wrecks, and Wrecks won’t name the supposed company. This might just be one of megalomania mayor’s efforts to get his name in the papers.
David says
Exactly Tim Scott. Just because Rex say something doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact what he says is RARELY true. Like when he said bird sounds on the BLVD lowered crime, or that the BLVD was better than Disneyland. Not true. Or when he claimed Raymond Lee Jennings murdered Michelle O’Keefe and said that gas power plants kill people. Remember when he tried to blame Knight for the removal of the rainbow flags at the fairground? Nope. Wrong again, Rexie-poo.
Rex says a lot of things. So take his talk about bringing a $30 million dollar Buddha to Lancaster with a grain of salt.
Tim Scott says
I find that “just because Wrecks says something” is usually a good enough reason to not believe it.
Shane Falco says
Obviously, Tim, you’re wrong….again. I am on transparent California but I’m not retired or collecting a pension. Maybe in another 4-5 years and possibly another promotion…then I’ll hang it up.
For now you can continue to keep searching and guessing and being wrong.
Tim Scott says
Sure Donnie, whatever you say.
Tim Scott says
Apologies to Don and his brother Mike, who may not even read this site. And thanks to the people who sent me the correction.
No hard feelings to the person who suggested Don. Hard to believe that there could be two people with such parallel histories. As much as Foolco cries about the AV Paraclete was a reasonable assumption when he boasted about private schooling, so who would have guessed that he was out of state by high school? If only he hadn’t come back.
Tim Scott says
My apologies to Don and his brother Mike. Turns out that Don has just led a strangely parallel life with Foolco. No hard feelings on my part to the person who supplied the wrong information, and thanks to the people who sent the correction.
Given the effort Foolco puts into maintaining a heroic ‘public face’ it is no surprise that he needs to be an internet troll to vent out his hatefulness and venom. Holding stuff like that in all the time could give a guy cancer or something.
KL says
All of you are right about Rex Paris, he is only in it for himself and I am sure he led the investigation into Jim Ledford! I know the last election was fixed for him to win as I worked one of the pols and saw the numbers? Thats why 3/4 of the people don’t vote.
Karma Chameleon says
Parris, Mercy, Hofbauer, and Bishop are ALL behind the Ledford accusations. Palmdale has two on its council that have sold their souls to Rex and the Lancaster political machine.
Karma will have her day. You can count on that.
Tim Scott says
I wouldn’t count on that. There are three seats up in 2018, and Hofbauer and Bishop aren’t among them. So all the Fern Street Mafia has to do is win one out of three and what you CAN count on is that Palmdale’s tax revenues will be “fairly” shared with Lancaster…so they can line the pockets of the same corrupt crew that has diverted all of Lancaster’s own funds for decades.
The ONLY way out that I can see is if the current council passes an ordinance that ANY revenue sharing plan has to be approved by the VOTERS, not the council…because the next council will almost certainly sell us out.
Shane Falco says
Actually, it’s the district attorney’s office and the DA investigators out of that office that is leveling the accusations.
Surely, if you’re self righteous enough to be concerned about alleged corruption by the mayor of Lancaster, then you should want to make sure it’s rooted out in palmdale too….right?
Ledford is actively trying to cop a plea but the DA wants jail time and hefty repayment of the money. Innocent people aren’t usually willing to cop to a felony.
Shane Falco says
Oh Tim, bless your heart.
We’ve been on vacation for the last few weeks out of the country, but that’s hardly retired.
Nepotism? It’s more like neighbor-ism. One of my friends and neighbors is…somewhat connected…to the case.
You’ve been wrong all the way around on this thing and I still get a laugh out of your bloviating about libel when I said his home and office were being searched. Ol’ Tim is good for a laugh at his ignorance.
JPB says
Foolco, you can’t be this dim. Where do you think the DA got their information? It was handed to them by Parris and Mercy, and the water is being carried by Bishop and Hofbauer.
Your “neighbor” can fill you in with all the details. Once the plea is entered,you will see who filed the complaint. Unless it is sealed, which makes things even more interesting.
Tim Scott says
Never underestimate how dim Foolco can be.
JPB says
So, Foolco…..who does your “neighbor ” say filed the complaint— Bishop or Hofbauer?
Shane Falco says
Years ago, I was on the school board where my kids went to school. We had this kid that was on scholarship who got caught cheating on a test. The parents went ballistic on the teacher and then we had to get involved.
The kid had crib notes in his writing in his backpack for four tests. The parents didn’t address the issue of their child cheating but instead blamed the teacher. They complained that the teacher was simply biased against their kid. They blamed the test, they blamed the school for being so hard and they even wanted access to the teachers teaching/disciplinary records. Of course, we didn’t give them any of that.
We suspended the kid and soon the parents pulled the kid out and went around telling people that we were covering up records for a bad teacher, we were racist and that we bad expelled their child all the while never mentioning that their child was caught cheating.
So….Mrs Ledford, I’m sorry but your son go caught cheating and is probably going to prison. You can blame whoever you want but for seven years he took money, didn’t disclose it, sloppily had it run through a shell corporation and wasn’t even smart enough to stop when Rex called him out on it during his deposition.
JPB says
Foolco is a typical Rexite. Guilty until proven innocent. Remember when Rex told us that Raymond Lee Jennings killed Michelle O’Keefe? Rex was full of it. Remember when Rex smeared Randy Floyd and Esmeralda Jorge? Rex was full of it.
Now Rex is aroused by his latest smear campaign. Rex took the lead on this attack and he enlisted DUI Drew Mercy (a payback ?), Hofbauer, and Dumb Dumb Bishop. Maybe Rex will get lucky this time and there is something to his accusations. History is not on his side.
Either way, Ledford has something Rex doesn’t have and can’t buy with all his money–the affection of the people. There is no person more despised in the AV than Raymond Rex Parris. That would eat at his soul if he only had one.
Shane Falco says
Except this isn’t Rex saying anything.
What you don’t know is that the same team who worked the Bell corruption had this information three years ago but was wrapping up those convictions.
Once Bell was done, they turned their attention to Ledforfd. The information from the deposition lead them to a warrant. The charges are SOLELY based on what was found in Ledfords home, his office and the homes of his cohorts. Rex had nothing to do with what was in their houses and offices….and bank accounts.
JPB says
Foolco, you can’t possibly be serious? After Bell “they” went after Ledford? Did I miss something? Were Parris, DUI Drew, Hofbauer, and Bishop part of the Bell investigation? Because they are the only “they” going after Ledford.
The only reason the DA got invoked is because Rex threw a fundraising party for Lacy at his Lancaster rental (he lives in Laguna), and they buttered up the Deputy DA with a phoned baloney key to the city. Could there be a more worthless key to any city than a key to Lancaster?
Like Rex’s previous attacks on people this one will end up as another witch hunt.
Tim Scott says
No point arguing with Donnie Foolco. His family is in with Wrecks and nothing can penetrate that. Of course, like Wrecks, he doesn’t live in Lancaster and have to suffer the consequences.
Shane Falco says
Wow…
Those with the means left the AV when they could. The rest of you get the government you deserve.
You’re the same type that re-elected Marion Barry after prison and blamed the police, FBI, racism and anybody but him for his problems..
Tim Scott says
I left Lancaster. I have nothing against the AV, but the difference in city governments is like night and day.
Now, if only Donnie Foolco would leave the AV…alone. Make enemies down there in Santa Clarita for a while. Maybe someone close enough to be bothered shutting his pie hole for him.
William says
Falco is one of those people who would be miserable wherever they lived. But, they blame it on everything else.
Falco doesn’t live in Palmdale but his wretchedness is exposed when he constantly rags on the city.
It’s likely he’s not happy where he is, wherever that is, so he has to keep bashing the AV.
Feel better, now, Shanekins?
R.E. Lee says
Foolco would fit right in with the blathering fools over at AV Voice. With his loyalty to Rex, they would probably make him an administrator. If he has a Confederate flag in his garage, it would be a done deal.
Tim Scott says
Funny. You’re listed on transparent california, along with the pension you are soaking the taxpayers for. Are you double dipping somehow? That would be typical for your corrupt nepotistic family. Is there ANYONE in your family that doesn’t have a city, county, or state job that their daddy got for them?
Frustrated says
I work in Lancaster but don’t live in that city, it seems that every major street is torn up. Ave K from Division to Challenger, then there is Ave. J, same thing but past 20th E. Last year or the year before that Ave. M was all tore up for months. If the city wants to repair streets someone should take a drive out Ave K and turn right on 90th east. There are potholes everywhere, oh that’s right it’s out in the sticks so they would rather make getting to work and shopping a flipping nightmare. Thanks Lancaster Mayor, NOT
G. Kelly says
Don’t you worry, Mr. Frustrated. Rex is taking care of the roads with his super duper Traction Seal! That’s right, Traction Seal is taking the entire Southwest by storm. Town, cities, counties are lining up as far away as…as…as… well, Rex did say the entire Southwest would be buying his products, but as of now, they’re only lining up in….Lancaster.
If you haven’t seen it in action yet, Traction Seal looks a lot like black paint on a road. From what we’ve seen so far, it acts a lot like black paint on a road. It doesn’t fix potholes or fix cracks. It doesn’t make your ride smoother.
But it probably does make some serious bucks for Rex and his friends. That’s the name of the game in Lancaster.
Happy trails.
Vulture says
Does anyone know the status of the Oasis Wellness Village and High Speed Rail Freeway?
Vulture says
I meant High Desert Corridor (which would supposedly include a high-speed rail component).
Anyhow, is the AV paying more in sales taxes thanks to measure M to support infrastructure projects in LA or will we actually get something up here?
Laughing says
The cross valley freeway has been on the books since my mother was a kid in the early 60s.
Seeing the widening of Hwy 138 I doubt we will be getting the cross valley anytime soon.
Vic says
Rex and his Henchmen are out to kill both projects. They are succeeding after taking over Palmdale’s council.
Frank Rizzo says
Lol Blame REX for a corrupt Palmdale Mayor Ledford and corrupt city council. You people are fools.
Tim Scott says
No, blame Wrecks for the disaster he and his cronies have created in Lancaster…and work like hell to keep them from getting any better hold in Palmdale than they already have with their little henchmen on the council.
JPB says
Bishop, Hofbauer, and Carilo have been corrupted by Rex, Marv and the rest of the Fern Street Mafia. They fit in well with the cronyism, no bid contracts, insider deals, and other hallmarks of business as usual in Lancaster.
Reality Check says
Check your sources, but Jimmy boy is the prince of the no bid reach around. He’s been having his “girl power” loser from his corrupt “first” cartel slinging hash (and who knows what else!) for his little city get together PR moves.
Wake Up Pakmdake says
Jimmy boy has never sold out Palmdale. Hofbauer, Bishop, and Carillo are selling Palmdale out right now. It’s time for Palmdale to wake up.
Vic says
Paris bought his current building in a redevelopment area which is against the law for a redevelopment board member, which he was.
Paris is funneling $10 million tax payer dollars to his political donor and supporter Frank Visco for an unproven Eye in the Sky which was a no bid contract.
Paris used taxpayer money to pay millions of dollars for a culvert on property owned by Visco and Jim Gilly.
Paris held a fundraiser for DA Lacey at his house and now got his wish in putting Ledford on charges.
Paris wasted tons of taxpayer money on failed Ecolution which was headed up by one of the good old boys.
What favors has Paris done for BYD who donated $10,000 to his campaign? Or IBEW, another donor?
The DA would have a ball in Lancaster. Maybe Ledford should host the next fundraiser.
Mr fed up says
Ecolution didnt get the vote in city council, it went to a voted and failed, mayor Henry Hearns, had that culvert filled on visco property!
Question Lancaster Authority says
Mr Fed Up, Ecolution failed because it was a stupid Rex backed idea. How much taxpayer money was wasted on it? Do your homework.
Hearns was a Rex puppet and still is. Lancaster is corrupt to the core.