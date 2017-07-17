‘Readers Speak Out!’ allows you to voice your opinions on local or national issues not been covered by The AV Times.
Tim says
Here’s a question: if you were the moderator of a local Facebook group that posts a lot of racist stuff, lies, rumors and factually incorrect material, and you’re wondering why it’s costing you jobs, wouldn’t you either: a) change the tone of the Facebook blog or b) not be a moderator anymore so you could get a job?
SMH
Tim Scott says
I briefly joined a couple of these groups. The funniest thing I saw was that one of them (AV Voice) had a post from a ‘moderator’ that was talking about ME. These lames are so reactionary that they consider a guy commenting on a local news site to be important enough to discuss in their little echo chamber.
I told them a fact about my position that conflicted with the moderator’s rank and off target speculation and was summarily banned.
William says
I love coming home late at night from down below and seeing Palmdale’s lights as I pass Lookout Point and, then, in the distance, in the dark, is North Kore………er, I mean Lancaster.
It must kill wrecks whenever makes that drive. You can almost hear him gnashing his teeth.
Just Say No says
Lancaster is a mess and Austin Bishop wants to turn Palmdale into Lancaster. What a dolt.
As Lancaster Turns says
What’s this? Dr. Miguel Coronado OUT as Lancaster Planning Commission? Vice Mayor Marv Crist obeys a call from the racist and libelous voice and pledges out throw Coronado off the commission? Doesn’t Crist know that Coronado feeds Mayor Parris’ law firm with new customers, usually hours after a tragedy occurs? Coronado’s non-profit was been rewarded generously by the gun-toting Mrs. Rex to the tune of at least $10,000 in donations.
Marv should look at the rest of his Planning Commissioners. One was recently convicted of a DUI. One sold property in Quartz Hill to Walmart developers as residential property and then voted to rezone it as commercial, making himself a handsome profit. One was Rex’s campaign manager.
Just more Lancaster shenanigans.
Mr fed up says
Im glad Coronado is out! All of his racist letters in the av press opinion page, threatening to sue our alread strained av. school districts over districts. Really! He threatened Keppel school district which has 3 schools in a vast rual unincorporated area! Money hungry clown! Glad hes gone! Whos next?!
Jenks says
A good start in cleaning house would be to rid Lancaster of Rex and Marv from the council and DUI Drew and James Vose. Then go to Palmdale and remove the Three Stooges in Hoffbauer, Bishop, and Carillo.
Things would improve immediately.
Tim Scott says
Establishing a new record, White House Communications Director is fired more than two weeks before his announced starting date on the job.
William says
Hey, Tim. How much did ya win on that bet?
Or, wouldn’t anyone take it?
Tim Scott says
Never found any takers. I’m considering whether to bet that this record doesn’t stand up for the duration of the Trump administration.
William says
trump has been rebuked by the military, police departments and the Boy Scouts of America for stuff shat outta his mouth in the last week.
I’m guessing your bud, Shane Falco, voted for him. That’s why he has to deflect just like trump, changing the subject to Mayor Ledford and whatever.
He can’t defend the guy he voted for.
William says
Just heard Sen. Sherrod Brown saying re: trump & co. that it’s like waiting for the other shoe to drop…………………..off a centipede.
The folks who voted for trump need to be deported if anyone. To Russia.
William says
For your enjoyment.
Andrea Thompson tweeted re: the MOOCH>>>
“Between being canned this week & his wife filing for divorce last week, #Scaramucci is one dead dog away from becoming a country music song.”
This if the funnest presidency of all time. I’ll bet no one can guess what will happen next.
Is Falco keeping his head down while the trumptanic sinks to the bottom of the North Atlantic?
alex says
Shane Falco…You might want to check out KHTS AM 1220, Santa Clarita. The massive corruption uncovered where you live. It makes those in the A.V. look like saints.
Lucy J. says
It’s not too hard to see that Falco is one of those supremacists who have benefited from the long arm of privilege his entire life. The arm of privilege pulling strings for him and clearing his path. Of course, he’ll all but deny it which is a telltale sign that it’s true. The very fact that he comes on this site during work hours is enough proof in and of itself. The disdain he has for those who didn’t have his privilege growing up drips from every single one of his posts and it is the driving force behind his supremacist mindset.
Tim Scott says
He needs to vent out that venom. Holding stuff like that in can cause cancer.
William says
What’s in a name?
trump’s newest person is Anthony Scaramucci. The last name sounded familiar.
From Wikipedia.
“Scaramuccia (literally “little skirmisher”), also known as Scaramouche or Scaramouch, is a stock clown character of the Italian commedia dell’arte. The role combined characteristics of the zanni (servant) and the Capitano (masked henchman). Usually attired in black Spanish dress and burlesquing a don, he was often beaten by Harlequin for his boasting and cowardice.”
Well, they named him right. We’ll soon see if the name fits. Actually, I saw him on the teevee machine yesterday. It fits, especially the characteristics ‘servant’ (I love trump he said 5 times) and ‘masked henchman’.
William says
Couldn’t help noticing that Hobby Lobby and Chick fil A didn’t locate in the famous CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY PF LANCASTER, CALIFORNIA. Those are Christian family type businesses after all.
Why is that? Lancaster gets all the good stuff; thrift stores, Walmarts, auto wrecking yards, the good ol’ boys, etc.
It’s not fair, I tell ya.
alex says
Palmdale has many Christians also, including James Ledford. So Hobby Lobby and Chick fil A, fit right into this community.
William says
My point was that wrecks made a big deal out of Lancaster being a ‘Christian community’ as though other cities don’t have significant Christian populations such as Palmdale.
But, when 2 self-described Christian businesses sought to locate in the Antelope Valley, I guess they didn’t buy wrecks’s hype. They looked a little deeper.
Mayor Ledford walks the walk being a Christian and he doesn’t boast about it like wrecks the hypocrite.
Anyway, the bottom line is those 2 companies chose wisely. Someone should point that out to wrecks. Those companies likely chose Palmdale for reasons other than faith but it is noteworthy to point out that calling Lancaster a Christian community didn’t do jack for the city. I wonder if any businesses ever located there for that reason.
wrecks can’t seem to do anything right, can he? That might be why Shane Falco loves him so.
alex says
Well, I guess Lancaster won’t be just a Christian community when a Chinese company builds a 10-story-statue of Buddha, which Rex Parris thinks will draw Asian tourism.
William says
They say insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.
But, ol’ wrecks’s insanity is doing something different every single time and, I suppose, he doesn’t even care about results.
David says
I told my friend who happens to be very involved and active in the Chinese community in the San Gabriel Valley about Rex’s plan. She couldn’t stop laughing. Aside from the obvious pandering by Parris, if a 10 story tall Buddha was ever built, it would be in the San Gabriel Valley, not the wastelands of Lancaster.
Vic says
Lancaster is a disaster and now the Three Stooges on the Palmdale city council want to make Palmdale more like Lancaster.
Do Hoffbauer, Bishop, and Carrillo realize which town they work for? It doesn’t seem that they do.
PlmRez says
With all due respect, Palmdale does a horrible job when it comes to code enforcement.
There is almost NONE whatsoever on the east side of town especially, where I live.
There are numerous abandoned cars in residential streets, such that the street sweeping service must maneuver around them and leave large swaths of the street looking dirty and unkempt.
This is something that you DO NOT see at all in Lancaster because they have a much better code enforcement team that keeps the city streets looking more presentable.
Palmdale could take some serious lessons from Lancaster on code enforcement.
What good is having a mall and big shopping centers if the streets they’re located on are choked with abandoned cars and clogged with trash?
CAP'N LANCASTER says
I kin tell you aints been to East Lancaster wheres I lives. East Palmdale is like Beverley Hills compared to East Lancaster
alex says
In April 2016, there was an extremely low voter turnout in Lancaster. If most people don’t care enough to vote Rex Parris out, then the people get what they deserve. It’s been this way since 2008.
Vic says
There is one of the big problems. In Lancaster, the elections are in April, not November. Rex and the Lancaster Machine like it that way. They get to set up voting precincts in the churches they’re connected to and the faithful always vote for Rex and the gang.
Too bad Lancaster can’t join the rest of the civilized word and have elections in November. Districts would be great, too.
Maybe after being shafted by Rex on the pot issue, the church people will wake up. But I wouldn’t hold my breath. Lancaster voters aren’t the sharpest people around.
alex says
Hi David… You might want to read the article about this unnamed Chinese company that apparently contacted Rex Parris and wants to spend thirty one million on ten-story statue of Buddha and a cultural center. Pull up Rex Parris and Buddha, and you will get more information.
Tim Scott says
Looks like all of the stories trace back to a single source…Wrecks. No company has spoken to anyone other than Wrecks, and Wrecks won’t name the supposed company. This might just be one of megalomania mayor’s efforts to get his name in the papers.
David says
Exactly Tim Scott. Just because Rex say something doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact what he says is RARELY true. Like when he said bird sounds on the BLVD lowered crime, or that the BLVD was better than Disneyland. Not true. Or when he claimed Raymond Lee Jennings murdered Michelle O’Keefe and said that gas power plants kill people. Remember when he tried to blame Knight for the removal of the rainbow flags at the fairground? Nope. Wrong again, Rexie-poo.
Rex says a lot of things. So take his talk about bringing a $30 million dollar Buddha to Lancaster with a grain of salt.
Tim Scott says
I find that “just because Wrecks says something” is usually a good enough reason to not believe it.
Shane Falco says
Obviously, Tim, you’re wrong….again. I am on transparent California but I’m not retired or collecting a pension. Maybe in another 4-5 years and possibly another promotion…then I’ll hang it up.
For now you can continue to keep searching and guessing and being wrong.
Tim Scott says
Sure Donnie, whatever you say.
Tim Scott says
Apologies to Don and his brother Mike, who may not even read this site. And thanks to the people who sent me the correction.
No hard feelings to the person who suggested Don. Hard to believe that there could be two people with such parallel histories. As much as Foolco cries about the AV Paraclete was a reasonable assumption when he boasted about private schooling, so who would have guessed that he was out of state by high school? If only he hadn’t come back.
Tim Scott says
My apologies to Don and his brother Mike. Turns out that Don has just led a strangely parallel life with Foolco. No hard feelings on my part to the person who supplied the wrong information, and thanks to the people who sent the correction.
Given the effort Foolco puts into maintaining a heroic ‘public face’ it is no surprise that he needs to be an internet troll to vent out his hatefulness and venom. Holding stuff like that in all the time could give a guy cancer or something.
KL says
All of you are right about Rex Paris, he is only in it for himself and I am sure he led the investigation into Jim Ledford! I know the last election was fixed for him to win as I worked one of the pols and saw the numbers? Thats why 3/4 of the people don’t vote.
Karma Chameleon says
Parris, Mercy, Hofbauer, and Bishop are ALL behind the Ledford accusations. Palmdale has two on its council that have sold their souls to Rex and the Lancaster political machine.
Karma will have her day. You can count on that.
Tim Scott says
I wouldn’t count on that. There are three seats up in 2018, and Hofbauer and Bishop aren’t among them. So all the Fern Street Mafia has to do is win one out of three and what you CAN count on is that Palmdale’s tax revenues will be “fairly” shared with Lancaster…so they can line the pockets of the same corrupt crew that has diverted all of Lancaster’s own funds for decades.
The ONLY way out that I can see is if the current council passes an ordinance that ANY revenue sharing plan has to be approved by the VOTERS, not the council…because the next council will almost certainly sell us out.
Shane Falco says
Actually, it’s the district attorney’s office and the DA investigators out of that office that is leveling the accusations.
Surely, if you’re self righteous enough to be concerned about alleged corruption by the mayor of Lancaster, then you should want to make sure it’s rooted out in palmdale too….right?
Ledford is actively trying to cop a plea but the DA wants jail time and hefty repayment of the money. Innocent people aren’t usually willing to cop to a felony.
Shane Falco says
Oh Tim, bless your heart.
We’ve been on vacation for the last few weeks out of the country, but that’s hardly retired.
Nepotism? It’s more like neighbor-ism. One of my friends and neighbors is…somewhat connected…to the case.
You’ve been wrong all the way around on this thing and I still get a laugh out of your bloviating about libel when I said his home and office were being searched. Ol’ Tim is good for a laugh at his ignorance.
JPB says
Foolco, you can’t be this dim. Where do you think the DA got their information? It was handed to them by Parris and Mercy, and the water is being carried by Bishop and Hofbauer.
Your “neighbor” can fill you in with all the details. Once the plea is entered,you will see who filed the complaint. Unless it is sealed, which makes things even more interesting.
Tim Scott says
Never underestimate how dim Foolco can be.
JPB says
So, Foolco…..who does your “neighbor ” say filed the complaint— Bishop or Hofbauer?
Shane Falco says
Years ago, I was on the school board where my kids went to school. We had this kid that was on scholarship who got caught cheating on a test. The parents went ballistic on the teacher and then we had to get involved.
The kid had crib notes in his writing in his backpack for four tests. The parents didn’t address the issue of their child cheating but instead blamed the teacher. They complained that the teacher was simply biased against their kid. They blamed the test, they blamed the school for being so hard and they even wanted access to the teachers teaching/disciplinary records. Of course, we didn’t give them any of that.
We suspended the kid and soon the parents pulled the kid out and went around telling people that we were covering up records for a bad teacher, we were racist and that we bad expelled their child all the while never mentioning that their child was caught cheating.
So….Mrs Ledford, I’m sorry but your son go caught cheating and is probably going to prison. You can blame whoever you want but for seven years he took money, didn’t disclose it, sloppily had it run through a shell corporation and wasn’t even smart enough to stop when Rex called him out on it during his deposition.
JPB says
Foolco is a typical Rexite. Guilty until proven innocent. Remember when Rex told us that Raymond Lee Jennings killed Michelle O’Keefe? Rex was full of it. Remember when Rex smeared Randy Floyd and Esmeralda Jorge? Rex was full of it.
Now Rex is aroused by his latest smear campaign. Rex took the lead on this attack and he enlisted DUI Drew Mercy (a payback ?), Hofbauer, and Dumb Dumb Bishop. Maybe Rex will get lucky this time and there is something to his accusations. History is not on his side.
Either way, Ledford has something Rex doesn’t have and can’t buy with all his money–the affection of the people. There is no person more despised in the AV than Raymond Rex Parris. That would eat at his soul if he only had one.
Shane Falco says
Except this isn’t Rex saying anything.
What you don’t know is that the same team who worked the Bell corruption had this information three years ago but was wrapping up those convictions.
Once Bell was done, they turned their attention to Ledforfd. The information from the deposition lead them to a warrant. The charges are SOLELY based on what was found in Ledfords home, his office and the homes of his cohorts. Rex had nothing to do with what was in their houses and offices….and bank accounts.
JPB says
Foolco, you can’t possibly be serious? After Bell “they” went after Ledford? Did I miss something? Were Parris, DUI Drew, Hofbauer, and Bishop part of the Bell investigation? Because they are the only “they” going after Ledford.
The only reason the DA got invoked is because Rex threw a fundraising party for Lacy at his Lancaster rental (he lives in Laguna), and they buttered up the Deputy DA with a phoned baloney key to the city. Could there be a more worthless key to any city than a key to Lancaster?
Like Rex’s previous attacks on people this one will end up as another witch hunt.
Tim Scott says
No point arguing with Donnie Foolco. His family is in with Wrecks and nothing can penetrate that. Of course, like Wrecks, he doesn’t live in Lancaster and have to suffer the consequences.
Shane Falco says
Wow…
Those with the means left the AV when they could. The rest of you get the government you deserve.
You’re the same type that re-elected Marion Barry after prison and blamed the police, FBI, racism and anybody but him for his problems..
Tim Scott says
I left Lancaster. I have nothing against the AV, but the difference in city governments is like night and day.
Now, if only Donnie Foolco would leave the AV…alone. Make enemies down there in Santa Clarita for a while. Maybe someone close enough to be bothered shutting his pie hole for him.
William says
Falco is one of those people who would be miserable wherever they lived. But, they blame it on everything else.
Falco doesn’t live in Palmdale but his wretchedness is exposed when he constantly rags on the city.
It’s likely he’s not happy where he is, wherever that is, so he has to keep bashing the AV.
Feel better, now, Shanekins?
R.E. Lee says
Foolco would fit right in with the blathering fools over at AV Voice. With his loyalty to Rex, they would probably make him an administrator. If he has a Confederate flag in his garage, it would be a done deal.
Tim Scott says
Funny. You’re listed on transparent california, along with the pension you are soaking the taxpayers for. Are you double dipping somehow? That would be typical for your corrupt nepotistic family. Is there ANYONE in your family that doesn’t have a city, county, or state job that their daddy got for them?
Frustrated says
I work in Lancaster but don’t live in that city, it seems that every major street is torn up. Ave K from Division to Challenger, then there is Ave. J, same thing but past 20th E. Last year or the year before that Ave. M was all tore up for months. If the city wants to repair streets someone should take a drive out Ave K and turn right on 90th east. There are potholes everywhere, oh that’s right it’s out in the sticks so they would rather make getting to work and shopping a flipping nightmare. Thanks Lancaster Mayor, NOT
G. Kelly says
Don’t you worry, Mr. Frustrated. Rex is taking care of the roads with his super duper Traction Seal! That’s right, Traction Seal is taking the entire Southwest by storm. Town, cities, counties are lining up as far away as…as…as… well, Rex did say the entire Southwest would be buying his products, but as of now, they’re only lining up in….Lancaster.
If you haven’t seen it in action yet, Traction Seal looks a lot like black paint on a road. From what we’ve seen so far, it acts a lot like black paint on a road. It doesn’t fix potholes or fix cracks. It doesn’t make your ride smoother.
But it probably does make some serious bucks for Rex and his friends. That’s the name of the game in Lancaster.
Happy trails.
Vulture says
Does anyone know the status of the Oasis Wellness Village and High Speed Rail Freeway?
Vulture says
I meant High Desert Corridor (which would supposedly include a high-speed rail component).
Anyhow, is the AV paying more in sales taxes thanks to measure M to support infrastructure projects in LA or will we actually get something up here?
Laughing says
The cross valley freeway has been on the books since my mother was a kid in the early 60s.
Seeing the widening of Hwy 138 I doubt we will be getting the cross valley anytime soon.
Vic says
Rex and his Henchmen are out to kill both projects. They are succeeding after taking over Palmdale’s council.
Frank Rizzo says
Lol Blame REX for a corrupt Palmdale Mayor Ledford and corrupt city council. You people are fools.
Tim Scott says
No, blame Wrecks for the disaster he and his cronies have created in Lancaster…and work like hell to keep them from getting any better hold in Palmdale than they already have with their little henchmen on the council.
JPB says
Bishop, Hofbauer, and Carilo have been corrupted by Rex, Marv and the rest of the Fern Street Mafia. They fit in well with the cronyism, no bid contracts, insider deals, and other hallmarks of business as usual in Lancaster.
Reality Check says
Check your sources, but Jimmy boy is the prince of the no bid reach around. He’s been having his “girl power” loser from his corrupt “first” cartel slinging hash (and who knows what else!) for his little city get together PR moves.
Vic says
Paris bought his current building in a redevelopment area which is against the law for a redevelopment board member, which he was.
Paris is funneling $10 million tax payer dollars to his political donor and supporter Frank Visco for an unproven Eye in the Sky which was a no bid contract.
Paris used taxpayer money to pay millions of dollars for a culvert on property owned by Visco and Jim Gilly.
Paris held a fundraiser for DA Lacey at his house and now got his wish in putting Ledford on charges.
Paris wasted tons of taxpayer money on failed Ecolution which was headed up by one of the good old boys.
What favors has Paris done for BYD who donated $10,000 to his campaign? Or IBEW, another donor?
The DA would have a ball in Lancaster. Maybe Ledford should host the next fundraiser.
Mr fed up says
Ecolution didnt get the vote in city council, it went to a voted and failed, mayor Henry Hearns, had that culvert filled on visco property!
Question Lancaster Authority says
Mr Fed Up, Ecolution failed because it was a stupid Rex backed idea. How much taxpayer money was wasted on it? Do your homework.
Hearns was a Rex puppet and still is. Lancaster is corrupt to the core.