Machete-wielding man arrested for assaulting spouse

LANCASTER – A man was arrested in Lancaster Sunday night after he assaulted his spouse and waved a large machete at deputies, authorities said.

Police received a call about a family disturbance at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in the 44300 block of Standridge Avenue, said Lt. Harold Morrow of the Sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

When deputies arrived, they found a man outside waving a machete, Morrow said.

“Deputies were able to get control of him and ultimately arrest him. There was a Taser used,” Morrow said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and spousal assault, the lieutenant said.

–