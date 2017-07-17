AVTA wins Metro Magazine’s Innovative Solutions award

LANCASTER – METRO Magazine announced recently that Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) won its 2017 Innovative Solutions Award.

AVTA was recognized for implementing Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification (WAVE) technology. The use of this technology, made possible by grant funding from Los Angeles County, enables the conversion of the Antelope Valley’s entire fleet to all-electric. AVTA will have a fully-electric fleet operating in 2018, company officials said.

“The world is taking notice of the huge strides we are making in electrifying public transportation,” said AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “It is through AVTA’s vision of innovation that the Antelope Valley will soon be home to the world’s first zero-emissions bus fleet”.

Circulating since 1904, METRO Magazine is the oldest trade publication for the transit and motorcoach industry in the world. AVTA’s award will be presented in Indianapolis in September at BusCon, the largest bus expo in North America.

AVTA’s Executive Director, Len Engel, has been invited to serve on a panel during the conference. When asked about the award, Engel said, “We are honored to be making history with AVTA’s use of WAVE technology and soon-to-be all-electric fleet.”

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–