Woman found dead in Lancaster home

LANCASTER – A woman was found dead in a Lancaster home late Friday night, prompting an investigation, authorities said.

The woman’s body was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday, July 14, in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies were dispatched to the location regarding a medical emergency and “upon their arrival, deputies contacted the resident who told them that a female victim was at his residence fixing an appliance. He had briefly left his home and upon returning saw that she was on the floor unresponsive,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“Deputies saw that the victim, a female White adult, was suffering from blunt force trauma to the upper body,” the news release states.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The suspect is unknown at this time. There is no additional information and the investigation is ongoing,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.

–