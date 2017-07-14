Sheila E. performs at Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday

PALMDALE – The “Queen of Percussion,” R&B and pop sensation Sheila E., will perform at the Palmdale Amphitheater this Saturday, July 15.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.

General admission tickets are $20, available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Parking is free.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Food, beer and wine will be available on site for purchase.

Known for hits like “The Glamorous Life,” “The Belle of St. Mark,” “Hold Me,” “Sister Fate” and “A Love Bizarre,” Sheila E. is a world-class drummer and percussionist whose performance collaborations with Ringo Starr, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Beyoncé, Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan and George Duke read like chapters in a music history book.

After 50 years of performing and seven solo albums, Sheila E. is still sharing her passion with others through her latest musical offering, Icon. In addition to being a fearless multi-instrumentalist, she is a Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter, actress, mentor, and philanthropist.

Other concerts coming this summer to the Palmdale Amphitheater include Trace Adkins on July 29, Gerald Albright and Jeanette Harris on Aug. 5, and Queen Nation and the Police Experience on Aug. 12. Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

