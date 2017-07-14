CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint in AV Friday

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the Antelope Valley area this Friday, July 14.

“The goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” according to a news release by the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area.

“A sobriety/driver license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal, and is designed to augment existing patrol operations,” the CHP news release states.

The Antelope Valley checkpoint will be staffed by uniformed officers from the CHP who are trained in detecting alcohol and drug impaired drivers.Officers will be equipped with handheld blood alcohol detection devices, which provide an accurate indication of alcoholic beverage consumption.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be screened as they pass through the checkpoint.

Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be physically arrested and their vehicles towed away. Any suspended or unlicensed drivers passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

