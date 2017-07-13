PALMDALE – A 45-year-old Lancaster man died at the hospital Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Palmdale, authorities said.
Jeffery Lorner died at the hospital following the crash, which occurred around 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, on Rancho Vista Boulevard just west of 30th Street West in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“A blue [2007] Honda was exiting the driveway of a strip mall and turning left onto eastbound Rancho Vista Boulevard when a motorcyclist was traveling westbound and collided with the Honda,” the news release states.
Lorner was ejected from his 2000 Yamaha and sustained head trauma, according to the news release.
He was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and then transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said in the news release.
The Honda’s driver, 64-year-old Christine Conklin of Palmdale, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, according to the news release.
Rancho Vista Boulevard between 30th Street West and Seville Street was closed until about 10 p.m. while the collision was being investigated, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
The investigation is ongoing.
11 comments for "Motorcyclist dies after Palmdale traffic crash"
zephyrlady says
Sorrow for all involved. Thank you all for not condemning the driver or the motorcyclist. I know the driver and she is not a reckless person. In fact she is having an extremely rough time with this. Prayers and healing thoughts for all, including families. Stay safe out there.
Jtk says
Such a horrible tragedy and my deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr Lorner.
I avoid exiting this strip mall at this location, and the other two locations leading out onto Ranchovista, because it is not safe (you can not see anyone around the bend until they are on you).
Sydness says
It’s really terrible for everyone involved. I’m so sorry to hear about the motorcyclist. that’s not deserving to anyone under any circumstances. I’m heartbroken.
Christy says
Condolences & deepest sympathy to the family & loved ones of the motorcyclist. I really hope the City of Palmdale will consider putting another light or all way stop on Rancho Vista Hwy to make it safer to exit the strip mall parking lot. (referring to the Southwest exit of the parking lot just west of 30th.
I have lived in the AV for 30+ years our city streets are becoming more & more congested, busy, dangerous as our city population grows. Speed limits need to be lowered around town, we need more stop signs & stop lights to slow people down! When I frequent that area Vons strip mall I have a hard time exiting to go West bound, I would rather go West bound & circle back through Rancho Vista neighborhoods going out of my way then attempt to exit East bound. People drive way too fast!! I’m not saying the motorcyclist was going too fast but I can only imagine the accident was caused because of a blind corner that is difficult to see oncoming traffic, especially a motorcycle. Vons Strip mall & the area between Chevron, El Pollo Loco is very difficult to exit Eastbound with out a light. If there was a light at the exit Jeffery Lorner would probably be alive… R.I.P
Philip M says
All way stop would cause chaos due to the enormous traffic it would cause. Exit on the east side of mall is probably your safest bet.
Anthony says
Drivers need to look both ways before rolling out, this is very sad, but unfortunately happens to motorcyclists all the time. A car on 70th and M almost did the same thing to me, I had enough time to slow down and swerve, this poor guy was not so fortunate
Tim Scott says
FWIW the exact same thing happened to me and I was in a Buick.
Mary says
I can’t speak for anyone else but I know for me, I do my best to watch out for motorcyclist and I would think most of us do. I was not at the scene so I am not able to speak about this accident; however, on the freeway, motorcyclist drive very dangerously. At 47th and Pearblossom Highway, my mom and I had to call 911 while following 5 riders who were first on the main street by the waterpark driving erratically and doing wheelies right on the street in high traffic. They are not only putting other lives at risk but they are putting their own lives at risk and I know a few of them have to have a mom, a dad, or even a sister, who love them and are not ready to lose them. I don’t know if this is a new trend for riders but on at least 3 occasions this year, on the 14 freeway, I have seen team (2 or more) doing wheelies on the freeway. This is not legal and it saddens me when I see so many in very serious or fatal accidents because of their reckless driving. Again, I do not know about this accident and I am terribly sorry for the loss of this young man and I am sorry that his mother has to endure this – I pray the family can find strength to endure what they are going to face these next couple of weeks. But just a reminder to those who are not driving safely – your mom is not ready to lose you – you need to think about those you are leaving behind when you decide to drive recklessly. No one deserves to lose a child, especially a mother.
Shaking my head says
wouldn’t doubt it if the motorcycle was going too damn fast, they ride like idiots out here, and then blame the cage drivers, there’s just not enough done to be sure that when a person is getting their lic. these days that they even know how to drive, and not enough time for motorcycle school, these rice burners are a hazard to everyone on the road, such a shame, idiots and no fear jockey’s ruin it for everyone..
Christy says
You need to remove this comment, which implies that Jeff was a wreckless driver. He was not. Making these kind of generalizations when a persons life has been lost is not only hurtful to the family and friends, but it serves no purpose.
Christy says
You need to remove this comment, which implies that Jeff was a wreckless driver. He was not. Making these types of generalizations when a persons life has been lost is not only hurtful to the family and friends, but it serves no purpose.