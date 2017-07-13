Motorcyclist dies after Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A 45-year-old Lancaster man died at the hospital Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Palmdale, authorities said.

Jeffery Lorner died at the hospital following the crash, which occurred around 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, on Rancho Vista Boulevard just west of 30th Street West in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A blue [2007] Honda was exiting the driveway of a strip mall and turning left onto eastbound Rancho Vista Boulevard when a motorcyclist was traveling westbound and collided with the Honda,” the news release states.

Lorner was ejected from his 2000 Yamaha and sustained head trauma, according to the news release.

He was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and then transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said in the news release.

The Honda’s driver, 64-year-old Christine Conklin of Palmdale, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, according to the news release.

Rancho Vista Boulevard between 30th Street West and Seville Street was closed until about 10 p.m. while the collision was being investigated, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

The investigation is ongoing.

