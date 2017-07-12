Most Wanted AV Parolees

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Parole Office is seeking your help in locating the following parolees who failed to report to their agents. If you recognize these parolees and know where they might be located, contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Karl Duffie

Karl Duffie is a 22-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Duffie is on parole for burglary.

His criminal history includes burglary, trespassing, and contempt of court.

Duffie failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Karl Duffie is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

Anderson Jennings

Anderson Jennings is a 30-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Jennings is on parole for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

His criminal history includes numerous spousal batteries, multiple narcotics-related offenses, vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, theft, and robbery.

Jennings failed to report to his parole agent as required and he is believed to be somewhere in Lancaster or Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Anderson Jennings is encouraged to contact the Antelope Valley Parole Office at 661-729-0530, ext. 272.

