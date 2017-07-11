“Young Americans” to discuss Teen Driving at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host the next meeting of “Young Americans,” a civics discussion group exclusively for teens ages 13 to 19, on Monday.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, a the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale.

This month’s topic is teen driving, and the discussion will include how to acquire a driver’s permit or license and the responsibilities that come with such a privilege. California DMV Driver’s Handbooks will be provided. Pizza will be available for participants, as well.

“Summer break presents a good opportunity for teens to inform themselves about DMV processes and requirements, as well as to consider the implications of becoming an additional driver on the road,” said Library Associate Samuel Franco.

“Young Americans” civics-based conversations address topics such as personal finance, the workings of the government, social media, and what it means to be an informed, active citizen.

“Young Americans” meetings take place on the third Monday of every month.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from, 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

