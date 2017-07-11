Runaway to perform at “Music in the Parks” this Thursday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” continues this Thursday with country and classic rock music by Runaway.

The event with take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 13, at Poncitlán Square, located 38315 9th Street East in Palmdale.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on and may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food trucks featuring Epic Tacos and LA Donuts will also be available on site.

Runaway formed in 2010 after lead guitarist Jim Hinds (a graduate of the Berkley College of Music and protégé of jazz guitar gurus Linc Chamberland and Ted Greene) and Jay Bonanno (a 26-year musical prodigy and part-time high school soccer coach) decided to break away from the stress of their day jobs as Air Traffic Controllers to collaborate in writing, recording, and playing music during their off time. Upon deciding to form a band Jim and Jay reached out to Jay’s father Doug Bonanno, a retired carpenter and music veteran with over 52 years’ experience as a lead and backup vocalist and rhythm guitarist, to join them. The father-son duo makes for the signature harmonies that contribute to the band’s distinctive sound. Multi-talented Jim Deverian, a general contractor with over 30 years of musical experience playing rhythm guitar, bass and percussion was next to join the group on drums. Mike O’Dell has recently joined the band as the bass player and vocalist. He has played in many local favorite bands for the past 20 years. For more information on Runaway, visit www.reverbnation.com/runawayband.

“Music in the Parks” takes place Thursday evenings, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., through Aug. 17, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park.

Upcoming schedule:

Thursday, July 20 – Seventh Switch – Power Rock

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: TBD

Thursday, July 27 – Boulevard Knights – Latin Rock

Location: Poncitlán Square

Food Trucks: TBD

Thursday, August 3 – Black Tie Affair – Americana, Alternative, and Classic Rock with a pop sensibility.

Domenic Massari Park

Food Trucks: TBD

The remaining lineup through Aug. 17 will be announced soon.

For more information on “Music in the Parks”, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–