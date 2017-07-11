Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for vandalism and a suspect wanted for grand theft, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Anthony Trotter

Anthony Trotter is a 28-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Trotter is wanted for vandalism.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Trotter is known to frequent the Antelope Valley area.

Anyone with information on the location of Anthony Trotter is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station at 661-272-2400.

–

Laura Kelly

Laura Kelly is 61-year-old female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Kelly is wanted for grand theft.

There is a $50,000 warrant for her arrest.

Kelly is known to frequent the 300 block of East Avenue R-11 in Palmdale.

Anyone with information on the location of Laura Kelly is encouraged to contact Detective Miller at 661-272-2477.

–