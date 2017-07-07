PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale is resurfacing Rancho Vista Boulevard, from 30th Street West to Avenue N-8, beginning July 8 and continuing through July 28.
The grinding work will begin Saturday, July 8, and continue on Monday, July 10. Overlay work will begin Monday, July 10. Grinding work will be done between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and overlay work be done between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Resurfacing operations will be complete by July 21. Restriping, utility adjustment, and traffic loop replacement will be done by July 28.
All work will be complete before local schools return to session the week of Aug. 7.
Motorists should expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and the road surface may be rough as work progresses. Work crews and equipment will occupy the roadway day and night. Access to side streets and commercial parking lots may be limited or temporarily restricted in accordance with the traffic control plan and the work location.
Motorists are advised to follow all traffic control and be alert, cautious, and patient.
Palmdale’s Capital Improvement Project No. 665 includes a budget of approximately $1.6 million — all federally funded through a mix of local Surface Transportation Program (STPL) monies and toll credits.
The awarded contractor, Hardy & Harper Inc. of Santa Ana, will be resurfacing over 1,200,000 square feet of roadway along the 2.6 mile stretch of Rancho Vista Blvd, from 30th Street West to Avenue N-8.
For more information in this project, call Public Works at 661-267-5300.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
7 comments for "Rancho Vista Boulevard resurfacing project to begin July 8"
Sydney says
I agree with you — must be 30th St West.
Tim Scott says
Do you realize that west of 30th Rancho Vista turns northwest and does intersect with N-8? In fact it goes all the way to avenue N. There’s no particular “must” about it being 30th West…though 30th West is in worse shape so seems like maybe it should be a more pressing need.
Tim Scott says
I take that back. North of N-8 it turns into 50th Street West.
Anyway, the part being repaved is the part that runs NW/SE between 30th W and Ave P and 50th W and N-8.
William says
I didn’t know we could get there from here.
Tim Scott says
LOL…you shoulda been here when Rancho Vista Blvd went in. Pretty much the whole valley was “Wut?!? That road runs…DIAGONAL!”
10Dog says
That has to be be 30st. West not Rancho Visa Blvd that’s being repaved?
Tax Payer says
Mr.10Dog I was wishing 30th street west myself but no it’s Rancho Vista. Across my back wall is 30th st west. 30th street west is in a 3rd world state of condition.Noise from the road not so much the cars is horrible.