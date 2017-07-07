Palmdale seeking applicants for Board of Library Trustees

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for a non-paid position on the Library Board of Trustees for a three-year term that will expire in June of 2020.

“If you’re looking for an opportunity to volunteer and understand how important public libraries are to the educational, recreational and informational needs of the community, then we’d love to hear from you,” said Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “We’re looking for an engaged, motivated and community-minded volunteer to join our team and help shape the Library’s future.”

The Library Board of Trustees operates under the Education code and is responsible for establishing all Library policies and fees, helping with future planning and goal-setting, and acting as a liaison with groups such as the Friends of the Library, the city of Palmdale and others.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.

Applicants must be residents of Palmdale, demonstrate interest in the City Library and attend regular meetings. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

Applications are available at www.CityofPalmdale.org and in the City Clerk’s office, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, in Palmdale. Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m., to the City Clerk’s Department.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–