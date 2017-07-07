Lineup announced for AV Comedy Festival

PALMDALE – The lineup of comedians has been announced for the inaugural AV Comedy Festival coming to Palmdale this month.

The festival will be held on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 22, at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. at the Palmdale Playhouse, located at at 38334 10th Street East in Palmdale.

Taking the Playhouse stage will be ActionBEAR!, Chesterfield, Fake Radio, Musical! The Musical! Prudence and Purvis: the Purdy Twins, The Improv Collective, The Revengers, Wine Moms, Jetzo (headlining Friday, July 21) and Sheldon (headlining Saturday, July 22).

“The AV Comedy Festival will be one of the biggest comedy events in Southern California,” said Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “It’ll feature some of the country’s funniest comics and improv troupes.”

Tickets for the AV Comedy Festival are $15 for general admission. A laugh pass, which includes all four shows, is available for $40.

“These shows are expected to sell out,” Pagliaro said, “so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, at 38334 10th Street East.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]