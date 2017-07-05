PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for attempted burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).
Sean Fenton
Sean Fenton is a 36-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
Fenton is wanted for domestic violence.
There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.
Fenton is known to frequent the 2600 block of Sache Street in Acton.
Anyone with information on the location of Sean Fenton is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.
–
Dylan Melton
Dylan Melton is a 19-year-old male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Melton is wanted for attempted burglary.
There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.
Melton is known to frequent 500 block of East Avenue G-4 in Lancaster.
Anyone with information on the location of Dylan Melton is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Hall at 661-272-2456.
–
3 comments for "Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted"
CLOSE FRIEND NEARBY... says
seriously … thats a kid . NOT A PAROLEE AND HARDLY A FELON, PLEASE!! THE KID IS ACTUALLY A VERY TALENTED SMART KID WHOS HAD A ROUGH PATCH IN LIFE AND IS TRYING TO GET HIS LIFE SORTED OUT AS W SPEAK STUPID COPS NEED TO GO AND APPREHEND SUM REAL CRIMINALS U THINK ANYWAYS, – YEP, I HAPPEN TO KNOW THIS YOUNG MAN AND HIS ATTEMPTED LIL BREAK IN TO A FAST FOOD PLACE WAS SOLELY BECAUSE HE WAS HUNGRY BUT REALIZED IT WAS 4AM AND OBVIOUSLY WAS HAVING NO LUCK SO GAVE UP NEXT TO NO DAMAGE WAS DONE BUT TO HIS RECORD AS A FELONY . HEY LESSONS COME WITH LIFE AND WE ALL MAKE MISTAKES. YOU KEEP UR HEAD UP -|dYLAN …. YOU LOOK BACK AT THIS MISTAKE AND NOD YOUR HEAD IIIM PRAYING FOR U YOU BE OKAY .JUST STOP THE B.S. STICK TO WHAT U GREAT AT BOY!!! THE MUSIC AND KEEP WRITING. LOVE UR LIFE YOUNGSTER
David Glazer says
The ramblings of another Hillary Clinton supporter….
Tm says
Well if he wasn’t wanted for attempted robbery, then he wouldn’t be a potential candidate for a criminal, nor a felon , if that…..yeah he’s a kid, but when you do the crime, you do the time