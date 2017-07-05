Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for domestic violence and a suspect wanted for attempted burglary, both believed to be in the Antelope Valley. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Sean Fenton

Sean Fenton is a 36-year-old male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Fenton is wanted for domestic violence.

There is a $25,000 warrant for his arrest.

Fenton is known to frequent the 2600 block of Sache Street in Acton.

Anyone with information on the location of Sean Fenton is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

–

Dylan Melton

Dylan Melton is a 19-year-old male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Melton is wanted for attempted burglary.

There is a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Melton is known to frequent 500 block of East Avenue G-4 in Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the location of Dylan Melton is encouraged to contact Palmdale Detective Hall at 661-272-2456.

–